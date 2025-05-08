Total Safety And Dooley Tackaberry To Combine

HOUSTON, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Safety's Industrial Fire and Safety Division and Dooley Tackaberry today announce that the companies will combine forces to create a global leader that will offer our customers the most comprehensive suite of industrial fire safety solutions in the market.

The transaction brings together two market leaders with over 140 years of combined experience and excellence. Along with its talented employees, the combined business will build on the respective strengths of the two companies, uniting common cultures and values and enabling rapid growth. Combining Total Safety's in-plant fire systems inspection, testing and repair capabilities with Dooley's industry leading engineering and fabrication capabilities will provide our customers with unparalleled support in the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas industry.

"We are very excited to be joining forces with Dooley. Their strength in engineering and fabrication of industrial fire suppression systems compliments our team of in-plant fire technicians that perform inspection, testing and repair of critical fire systems," said Brad Clark, CEO, Total Safety. "Our passion is to provide the best customer experience by serving our customers with the complete value chain of industrial fire protection," said Clark.

"Total Safety is the right strategic partner for Dooley, having similar core values and objectives in serving our customers. We are particularly excited about gaining access to Total Safety's broad set of refining and petrochemical customers. Furthermore, Total Safety's field installation capabilities will greatly enhance our ability to provide a trusted, one-stop solution to all our customers," said Chris Dooley, CEO, Dooley Tackaberry.

About Total Safety:

Total Safety is a leading global provider of integrated industrial safety services, equipment and compliance solutions, providing safety equipment, MRO consumables, technology and data that make a meaningful difference in how businesses operate. Based in Pasadena, Texas, and operating from 180 locations in 20 countries, nearly 4,000 employees partnered with customers to increase employee health and safety, meet compliance and regulatory requirements, boost productivity and reduce downtime. Driven by an unwavering commitment to its mission ...to ensure the safe Wellbeing of Workers Worldwide®, the Company works across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation. Visit us at to learn more.

About Dooley Tackaberry:

Dooley Tackaberry ("DT") has an extensive history in the distribution of fire and safety equipment to the Oil and Gas industry and Municipal Fire Service market. Dooley Tackaberry was founded in 1925 as Arthur Dooley & Son and after acquiring the assets of The Tackaberry Company in 1987 changed its name to Dooley Tackaberry. Having grown steadily, Dooley's biggest strengths are designing and fabricating fire detection and suppression systems as well as supplying fire protection and personal protective equipment to upstream, midstream, and downstream customers in the oil and gas industry throughout the world. Today, DT represents every major product line in the fire and safety equipment industry.

SOURCE Total Safety U.S.

