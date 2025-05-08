Onboard And SKBM Smart Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

The new partnership will be focused on delivering fully managed smart home and internet solutions to the multifamily housing industry.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard, the tech-enabled bulk internet management partner backed by Conservice's utility expertise, has announced a new strategic partnership with SKBM Smart Technologies, the nation's leader in smart building solutions and a certified general contractor and installer. This partnership delivers a first-of-its-kind solution that combines infrastructure, installation and internet management into a single turnkey offering for multifamily and build-to-rent owners and operators.

By uniting Onboard's expertise in amenity program architecture, deployment and resident onboarding with SKBM's strength in designing, aggregating and installing smart building systems, the two companies now offer a seamless path for owners and developers to implement technology amenities at scale - without adding complexity for site teams.

"Owners want to deliver a modern, connected living experience - but they don't want the operational headache that often comes with it," said Chris Breen, VP of strategic solutions at Onboard. "Our partnership with SKBM removes the friction. With a bulk internet program from Onboard and smart locks, smart thermostats, access control and monitored cameras from SKBM, together, we manage the entire process - design, install, deploy, support."

The partnership is structured to serve owners and developers in both the pre-construction and post-construction phases. SKBM provides design consulting, low-voltage infrastructure layout and white-glove installation of all smart building devices. Onboard then negotiates, activates and manages a customized bulk internet program, including provider selection, contract negotiation, resident onboarding, long-term support and ongoing amenity program management.

The result is a unified solution for two of the most in-demand technology amenities - smart building and internet - delivered through a single partnership.

"It's more than tech - it's turnkey operations," said Cris Kimbrough, chief strategy officer at SKBM Smart Technologies. "Together, we're creating communities that are smart, connected and move-in ready - while making life easier for ownership and staff."

This partnership also includes ongoing maintenance and resident support. SKBM offers quarterly on-site systems reviews and an SLA-backed support model, while Onboard continues to provide resident enrollment optimization, internet service coordination and program performance tracking across the community.

Whether it's a ground-up development or a large-scale retrofit, Onboard and SKBM offer a new standard in technology amenity delivery - simplifying operations while enhancing the resident experience.

About Onboard, Powered by Conservice

Onboard is the multifamily industry's leading amenity management partner, integrating with the nation's top service providers to effortlessly implement and manage bulk technology services - like internet and smart home solutions - into profitable, managed community programs. Backed by the power of Conservice, Onboard's state-of-the-art amenity management platform relieves you and your site team of the stress while driving additional revenue for your portfolio. From contract negotiation, program launch, resident support and beyond, we enable you to securely manage access to the services your residents already buy and want. To learn more, visit letsonboard.

About SKBM Smart Technologies

SKBM Smart Technologies is a full-service smart home integration and low-voltage contractor specializing in turnkey technology solutions for residential and commercial developments. As a certified general contractor and electrical contractor, SKBM delivers end-to-end services - from system design and permitting to installation, configuration and ongoing maintenance. With a nationwide footprint and a commitment to white-glove execution, SKBM helps developers and operators streamline the deployment of smart locks, thermostats, access control systems, video surveillance and more to power connected communities. Learn more at .

