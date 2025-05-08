OOFOS Commemorates 10 Years Of Project Pink And $5 Million In Donations To Breast Cancer Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A year-round initiative, Project Pink has become a cornerstone of OOFOS' brand, representing not just a fundraising initiative, but a deep-rooted commitment to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer. Launched in 2015 as a tribute to one of OOFOS' first employees, Duncan Finigan, who bravely fought stage IV breast cancer until her passing in 2019, Project Pink was born out of a desire to honor Duncan's legacy and bring tangible support to the breast cancer community.

"Project Pink is more than just a charitable initiative for us - it's at the heart of who we are as a company," says Lou Panaccione, OOFOS Co-Founder and CEO. "It's a testament to our values, our mission, and our ongoing commitment to not only raising awareness but also directly impacting the fight against breast cancer. For the past decade, Project Pink has not only raised millions but has become an integral part of our company culture, helping us connect with our community on a personal level. Duncan's spirit continues to guide us every day, and we are proud to see how much Project Pink has grown."

Throughout the years, Project Pink has become a truly global OOFOS initiative, supporting multiple cancer charities around the world, including the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) in the US, The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in the UK, Princess Margaret Hospital in Canada and the National Breast Cancer Foundation Australia. Year-round, a percentage of all sales from the OOFOS website in each region goes directly to the charitable partner. This funding supports crucial research and patient care efforts, which plays a vital role in advancing the fight against breast cancer.

This May in the US, in addition to donating a percentage of all sales from OOFOS to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, OOFOS will debut a three-shoe Project Pink Collection with 10% of sales from each pair sold going directly to DFCI and the Jimmy Fund. The Project Pink Collection includes an OOmy Stride in men's and women's ($159.95) and an OOahh Fused slide in unisex sizing ($79.95). This collection will be sold on OOFOS and select retailers while inventory lasts.

Beyond financial contributions, OOFOS has embraced the opportunity to provide additional support for those affected by breast cancer. Collaborating closely with breast cancer patients and healthcare staff, OOFOS ensures that its contributions go beyond shoes, providing experiences and personal connections for patients and their families. Project Pink has also expanded into new initiatives, including sponsorships of events like the Pan-Mass Challenge, with a team of riders from OOFOS personally fundraising and participating every year, as well as supporting the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge Team and donating footwear to DFCI nurses, furthering OOFOS' impact in the breast cancer community.

For OOFOS, Project Pink is not just about a donation-it's about creating a community of support, raising awareness, and playing an active role in transforming the future of patient care and advancing breast cancer research. The 10th anniversary of Project Pink serves as both a celebration of the progress made and a reminder of the ongoing need for dedication and action in the fight against breast cancer.

"When we made our first donation in 2017, I promised Duncan we would reach $1M one day," adds Panaccione. "Not only did we keep that promise to her, reaching that $1M milestone in 2020, but now just 5 years later, the brand is proud to hit the $5M milestone with a truly global initiative. And as I always say, we are just getting started."

