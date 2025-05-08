IPG Launches New Polyethylene Surface Protection Film Tape For Gentle Yet Durable Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG, a leading provider of high-performance tapes and films, today announced the launch of its new Polyethylene Surface Protection Film Tape (PESP). This low-tack, clean-removal PE tape is designed to safeguard a variety of smooth and rough surfaces across diverse industries.

The PESP tape offers a multitude of benefits, including low tack for damage-free removal, a high degree of conformability for intricate surfaces, and UV resistance for up to 30 days, making it ideal for both indoor and short-term outdoor applications. Its durable and moisture-resistant properties ensure reliable protection against scratches, dust, and spills. Furthermore, the PESP tape features an easy, straight tear, enhancing user convenience.

“PESP is an exciting new addition to our PE tape line because it offers a low tack, highly conformable product with clean removability for surface protection on a variety of surfaces,” said Laura Manson, Senior Product Manager for Industrial Tapes.

This versatile tape is specifically designed for professionals in the marine, automotive, appliance, transportation, and construction industries. It provides a reliable solution for protecting delicate surfaces during manufacturing, assembly, shipping, and on-site work.

Key Features and Benefits of PESP:



Low Tack: Ensures clean removal without leaving residue, tested for up to 30 days.

High Conformability: Adapts to both smooth and irregular surfaces.

30-Day UV Resistance: Suitable for temporary outdoor use.

Durable and Moisture Resistant: Offers reliable protection against various elements.

Easy, Straight Tear: Facilitates quick and efficient application. Multiple Sizes: Available in 48mm, 72mm, and 96mm widths, all with a length of 55 meters.

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions, including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products, and packaging machinery. For information about IPG, visit .

