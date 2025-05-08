Phosphorex, NOF CORPORATION, Neosome Life Sciences, Nanoimaging Services, And Envol Biomedical Unite To Form The LNP Alliance--Accelerating Lipid Nanoparticle Drug Development

The LNP Alliance Logo

HOPKINTON, Mass., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Phosphorex, NOF CORPORATION, NeoSome Life Sciences, NanoImaging Services (NIS), and Envol Biomedical have joined forces to establish the LNP Alliance, a strategic partnership dedicated to advancing lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology and accelerating the development of next-generation therapeutics.

The LNP Alliance brings together deep scientific expertise, proprietary lipid innovations, world-class formulation capabilities and analytical and drug efficacy services to support biopharma and biotech companies in overcoming drug development challenges. By combining forces, the LNP Alliance provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution encompassing lipid synthesis, formulation development, process optimization, analytical characterization, and manufacturing support-enabling partners to efficiently move from discovery to clinical success.

A convergence of industry leaders, each bringing specialized expertise to drive innovation in LNP-based drug development

"The LNP Alliance represents a unique convergence of industry leaders, each bringing specialized expertise to drive innovation in LNP-based drug development," said Jarlath Keating, CEO of Phosphorex. "By working together, we provide a comprehensive solution that allows our partners to develop more effective therapies, faster."

As a unified force in LNP innovation, the LNP Alliance offers:



Access to proprietary ionizable lipids and excipients for optimized drug delivery

Expert formulation and process development to enhance LNP stability and efficacy

Integrated analytical and manufacturing capabilities for streamlined scale-up

Cryo-TEM imaging for nanoparticle characterization Biodistribution, efficacy, and toxicology evaluations in multiple animal models, including Non-Human Primates

"With our extensive experience in lipid chemistry and drug delivery technologies, NOF is proud to be part of this transformative initiative," said Yuji Yamamoto, General Manager of NOF CORPORATION. "The LNP Alliance allows us to collaborate closely with industry partners to advance new therapeutics and bring real value to patients."

The launch of the LNP Alliance underscores the commitment of Phosphorex, NOF CORPORATION, NeoSome Life Sciences, NIS and Envol Biomedical to shaping the future of LNP-based drug development. Together, they are driving innovation, accelerating timelines, and empowering biopharma companies to bring groundbreaking treatments to patients in need.

For more information on the LNP Alliance and partnership opportunities, please email [email protected]

About the LNP Alliance Partners

Phosphorex – A leading CRO / CDMO specializing in drug delivery, offering expertise in LNP formulation, process development, scale-up and manufacturing. For more info, visit

NOF CORPORATION – A global pioneer in PEG and lipid chemistry, providing high-performance ionizable lipids, PEG lipids, and excipients for advanced drug delivery applications. For more info, visit

NeoSome Life Sciences – An innovative preclinical CRO providing comprehensive in vitro and in vivo services tosupport drug discovery and development across various therapeutic areas. For more info, visit

NanoImaging Services – A leader in cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and nanoparticle characterization, ensuring the highest quality and integrity for LNP-based therapeutics. For more info, visit

Envol Biomedical – A leading non-clinical laboratory offering pharmacology and toxicology capabilities focused on Non-Human Primates. For more info, visit

