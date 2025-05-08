Chaco Launches Mermaid-Inspired Z/1 Collaboration With Fishwife

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Given Chaco's commitment to sustainability, through their manufacturing webbing with recycled plastic bottles and their ReChaco repair program, working with Fishwife was a logical move. The tinned seafood brand sources from healthy fisheries and certified sustainable aquaculture farms.

"We loved the creative spirit that Fishwife champions, which is something that we also prioritize at Chaco," says Kelsey Dunneback, Chaco Brand Manager. "We're excited for people to make a statement in these whimsically designed sandals, whether they are adventuring locally or afar."

Drawing inspiration from Fishwife's signature bold and vibrant color palette, seen throughout its distinctive packaging, Chaco created a fresh and relevant color-blocked design. The sandal is infused with a playful touch of personality, with a mermaid badge and the heel strap showcasing iconic Fishwife elements that add a funky, yet refined twist to the overall aesthetic.

"Since launching in 2020, we've been committed to bringing sustainability to the aquaculture space while championing individuality," says Becca Millstein, CEO and co-founder of Fishwife. "When we were approached by Chaco, we felt that it was a seamless partnership that allows Fishwife to further enter the lives of modern day water and fish lovers on their daily journeys."

This exclusive style will be available for purchase on Chaco's website, , and the Fishwife site, on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

About Chaco

Born on the river in 1989, Chaco, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW ), builds premium footwear for the outdoor-minded. The brand's iconic Z/sandals are repairable at ReChaco and more than 20,000 sandals a year are kept out of landfills every year. Plus, as a result of the brand's proprietary LUVSEATTM foot bed, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has awarded the Seal of Acceptance to all Chaco footwear styles. The APMA Seal is intended to raise awareness by identifying products of exceptional quality that are manufactured with comfort, health, and safety in mind. Simply put, Chaco is fit for adventure. Please visit us at , Facebook: Chaco , Instagram: ChacoFootwear , TikTok: ChacoFootwear .

About Fishwife

Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. is a Los-Angeles based tinned fish company that strives to make ethically sourced, premium, and delicious tinned seafood a staple in every American cupboard. We source from healthy fisheries and responsible aquaculture farms to bring the vibrance of conservas culture to the North American table and have led the growing tinned fish movement in the U.S. since launching in December 2020. Fishwife Tinned Fish products are currently sold in three-packs online ($23.99 - $32.99) and individually ($7.99 - $13.99) in retailers throughout the U.S. For more info, visit and follow along on social at @fishwife .

SOURCE Chaco