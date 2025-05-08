Mspalliance Welcomes David Kubick As Strategic Advisor

LAS VEGAS, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSPAlliance®, the world's largest association for cloud and managed service providers, is proud to announce the appointment of David Kubick as a strategic advisor. David Kubick, who has held sales, MSP channel and executive roles for companies like LogMeIn, Iron Mountain and Computershare brings a wealth of go-to-market and leadership experience to MSPAlliance as it continues to expand its MSP compliance opportunities to the global MSP industry.

David Kubick's extensive background in sales and leadership will be instrumental in guiding MSPAlliance's strategic initiatives. His expertise will help MSPAlliance enhance its compliance programs and provide valuable insights to MSPs worldwide.

"We are thrilled to have David Kubick join MSPAlliance as a strategic advisor," said Charles Weaver, CEO of MSPAlliance. "David's experience and vision will be invaluable as we continue to build out our MSP compliance opportunities and support the global MSP community."

"MSPAlliance's commitment to being a trusted compliance, advisory and technology partner to the broader MSP community has been built over 20 years." remarked Kubick, "I am excited to be part of the unrivaled pedigree and institutional knowledge offered by the Team at MSPAlliance."

David Kubick's appointment marks a significant milestone for MSPAlliance, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and innovation in the MSP industry. With Mr. Kubick's guidance, MSPAlliance is poised to further strengthen its position as the premier organization for MSPs.

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000, MSPAlliance has been dedicated to helping MSPs become better service providers. Collaborating with corporate members worldwide, MSPAlliance works towards setting standards, policies, and best practices, benefiting its members and governments alike. For more information, visit .

