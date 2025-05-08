Melco Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Earnings
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating revenues:
|Casino
|$
|1,024,412
|$
|913,320
|Rooms
|105,139
|100,838
|Food and beverage
|75,548
|66,105
|Entertainment, retail and other
|27,209
|32,144
|Total operating revenues
|1,232,308
|1,112,407
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Casino
|(662,657
|)
|(609,751
|)
|Rooms
|(35,625
|)
|(29,252
|)
|Food and beverage
|(61,097
|)
|(54,737
|)
|Entertainment, retail and other
|(13,787
|)
|(16,626
|)
|General and administrative
|(154,950
|)
|(126,955
|)
|Payments to the Philippine Parties
|(9,239
|)
|(8,489
|)
|Pre-opening costs
|(14,041
|)
|(2,289
|)
|Development costs
|(3,424
|)
|(138
|)
|Amortization of land use rights
|(5,002
|)
|(4,976
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(125,421
|)
|(131,822
|)
|Property charges and other
|(2,195
|)
|(2,022
|)
|Total operating costs and expenses
|(1,087,438
|)
|(987,057
|)
|Operating income
|144,870
|125,350
|Non-operating income (expenses):
|Interest income
|2,876
|4,538
|Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
|(119,506
|)
|(124,192
|)
|Other financing costs
|(2,083
|)
|(1,624
|)
|Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
|5,602
|(1,828
|)
|Other income, net
|600
|2,000
|Total non-operating expenses, net
|(112,511
|)
|(121,106
|)
|Income before income tax
|32,359
|4,244
|Income tax expense
|(4,612
|)
|(3,694
|)
|Net income
|27,747
|550
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|4,785
|14,620
|Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
|$
|32,532
|$
|15,170
|Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.026
|$
|0.012
|Diluted
|$
|0.026
|$
|0.012
|Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:
|Basic
|$
|0.078
|$
|0.035
|Diluted
|$
|0.078
|$
|0.035
|Weighted average shares outstanding used in net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:
|Basic
|1,249,814,229
|1,311,270,775
|Diluted
|1,252,942,136
|1,318,824,507
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,104,161
|$
|1,147,193
|Restricted cash
|-
|368
|Accounts receivable, net
|124,947
|144,211
|Receivables from affiliated companies
|1,983
|2,422
|Inventories
|33,245
|32,452
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|109,712
|102,521
|Total current assets
|1,374,048
|1,429,167
|Property and equipment, net
|5,262,257
|5,272,500
|Intangible assets, net
|283,386
|288,710
|Goodwill
|81,937
|82,090
|Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets, net
|128,003
|131,850
|Restricted cash
|125,282
|125,511
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|88,524
|89,164
|Land use rights, net
|560,296
|566,351
|Total assets
|$
|7,903,733
|$
|7,985,343
|LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|18,802
|$
|24,794
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,007,912
|1,054,018
|Income tax payable
|30,937
|38,009
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|20,286
|18,590
|Finance lease liabilities, current
|34,196
|33,817
|Current portion of long-term debt, net
|21,610
|21,597
|Payables to affiliated companies
|1,152
|39
|Total current liabilities
|1,134,895
|1,190,864
|Long-term debt, net
|7,138,108
|7,135,825
|Other long-term liabilities
|295,447
|315,299
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|37,236
|36,708
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|80,867
|80,673
|Finance lease liabilities, non-current
|164,116
|165,938
|Total liabilities
|8,850,669
|8,925,307
|Deficit:
|Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized;
|1,351,540,382 and 1,351,540,382 shares issued;
|1,233,596,557 and 1,259,138,299 shares outstanding, respectively
|13,515
|13,515
|Treasury shares, at cost; 117,943,825 and 92,402,083 shares, respectively
|(262,429
|)
|(216,626
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,991,901
|2,985,730
|Accumulated other comprehensive losses
|(87,694
|)
|(95,750
|)
|Accumulated losses
|(3,980,797
|)
|(4,013,329
|)
|Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders' deficit
|(1,325,504
|)
|(1,326,460
|)
|Noncontrolling interests
|378,568
|386,496
|Total deficit
|(946,936
|)
|(939,964
|)
|Total liabilities and deficit
|$
|7,903,733
|$
|7,985,343
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
|Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
|$
|32,532
|$
|15,170
|Pre-opening costs
|14,041
|2,289
|Development costs
|3,424
|138
|Property charges and other
|2,195
|2,022
|Income tax impact on adjustments
|(243
|)
|(19
|)
|Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments
|(864
|)
|(39
|)
|Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
|$
|51,085
|$
|19,561
|Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.041
|$
|0.015
|Diluted
|$
|0.041
|$
|0.015
|Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS:
|Basic
|$
|0.123
|$
|0.045
|Diluted
|$
|0.122
|$
|0.044
|Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation:
|Basic
|1,249,814,229
|1,311,270,775
|Diluted
|1,252,942,136
|1,318,824,507
| Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
| Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
| (In thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
| City of
Dreams
| Studio
City
| Altira
Macau
| Mocha
and Other
| City of Dreams
Manila
| City of Dreams
Mediterranean
and Other
| Corporate
and Other
|Total
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|137,492
|$
|38,126
|$
|(2,443
|)
|$
|5,720
|$
|13,524
|$
|(472
|)
|$
|(47,077
|)
|$
|144,870
|Payments to the Philippine Parties
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9,239
|-
|-
|9,239
|Integrated resort and casino rent(3)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,684
|-
|1,791
|3,475
|Pre-opening costs(4)
|8,476
|155
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,619
|12,250
|Development costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,424
|3,424
|Depreciation and amortization
|49,539
|56,748
|527
|1,027
|5,358
|11,998
|5,226
|130,423
|Share-based compensation
|1,297
|338
|98
|44
|216
|100
|4,697
|6,790
|Property charges and other
|(896
|)
|1,955
|1,129
|-
|34
|(14
|)
|(13
|)
|2,195
|Adjusted EBITDA
|195,908
|97,322
|(689
|)
|6,791
|30,055
|11,612
|(28,333
|)
|312,666
|Corporate and Other expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28,333
|28,333
|Adjusted Property EBITDA
|$
|195,908
|$
|97,322
|$
|(689
|)
|$
|6,791
|$
|30,055
|$
|11,612
|$
|-
|$
|340,999
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
| City of
Dreams
| Studio
City
| Altira
Macau
| Mocha
and Other
| City of Dreams
Manila
| City of Dreams
Mediterranean
and Other
| Corporate
and Other
|Total
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|98,066
|$
|33,281
|$
|(384)
|$
|6,512
|$
|15,492
|$
|(2,435)
|$
|(25,182)
|$
|125,350
|Payments to the Philippine Parties
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8,489
|-
|-
|8,489
|Integrated resort and casino rent(3)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,748
|-
|-
|1,748
|Pre-opening costs
|1,872
|59
|69
|-
|-
|289
|-
|2,289
|Development costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|138
|138
|Depreciation and amortization
|51,424
|54,267
|575
|921
|11,626
|12,714
|5,271
|136,798
|Share-based compensation
|1,314
|374
|119
|37
|300
|105
|4,654
|6,903
|Property charges and other
|927
|(60
|)
|1,047
|(5
|)
|190
|(136
|)
|59
|2,022
|Adjusted EBITDA
|153,603
|87,921
|1,426
|7,465
|37,845
|10,537
|(15,060
|)
|283,737
|Corporate and Other expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15,060
|15,060
|Adjusted Property EBITDA
|$
|153,603
|$
|87,921
|$
|1,426
|$
|7,465
|$
|37,845
|$
|10,537
|$
|-
|$
|298,797
|(3) Integrated resort and casino rent represents land rent and variable lease costs to Belle Corporation and casino rent to John Keells Group.
|(4) Certain amounts of pre-opening costs are grouped and reported under the line item Integrated resort and casino rent.
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to
|Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
|$
|32,532
|$
|15,170
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(4,785
|)
|(14,620
|)
|Net income
|27,747
|550
|Income tax expense
|4,612
|3,694
|Interest and other non-operating expenses, net
|112,511
|121,106
|Depreciation and amortization
|130,423
|136,798
|Property charges and other
|2,195
|2,022
|Share-based compensation
|6,790
|6,903
|Development costs
|3,424
|138
|Pre-opening costs (4)
|12,250
|2,289
|Integrated resort and casino rent (3)
|3,475
|1,748
|Payments to the Philippine Parties
|9,239
|8,489
|Adjusted EBITDA
|312,666
|283,737
|Corporate and Other expenses
|28,333
|15,060
|Adjusted Property EBITDA
|$
|340,999
|$
|298,797
|Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries
|Supplemental Data Schedule
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Room Statistics:
|City of Dreams
|Average daily rate (5)
|$
|218
|$
|206
|Occupancy per available room
|98
|%
|94
|%
|Revenue per available room (6)
|$
|213
|$
|194
|Studio City
|Average daily rate (5)
|$
|169
|$
|159
|Occupancy per available room
|99
|%
|96
|%
|Revenue per available room (6)
|$
|166
|$
|152
|Altira Macau
|Average daily rate (5)
|$
|134
|$
|133
|Occupancy per available room
|97
|%
|94
|%
|Revenue per available room (6)
|$
|130
|$
|126
|City of Dreams Manila
|Average daily rate (5)
|$
|159
|$
|169
|Occupancy per available room
|95
|%
|96
|%
|Revenue per available room (6)
|$
|150
|$
|162
|City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other
|Average daily rate (5)
|$
|358
|$
|299
|Occupancy per available room
|57
|%
|54
|%
|Revenue per available room (6)
|$
|206
|$
|161
|Other Information:
|City of Dreams
|Average number of table games
|430
|430
|Average number of gaming machines
|627
|646
|Table games win per unit per day (7)
|$
|18,259
|$
|15,266
|Gaming machines win per unit per day (8)
|$
|508
|$
|474
|Studio City
|Average number of table games
|253
|246
|Average number of gaming machines
|797
|670
|Table games win per unit per day (7)
|$
|13,320
|$
|13,031
|Gaming machines win per unit per day (8)
|$
|458
|$
|437
|Altira Macau
|Average number of table games
|37
|43
|Average number of gaming machines
|135
|136
|Table games win per unit per day (7)
|$
|7,321
|$
|8,725
|Gaming machines win per unit per day (8)
|$
|310
|$
|243
|Mocha and Other
|Average number of table games
|15
|18
|Average number of gaming machines
|855
|897
|Table games win per unit per day (7)
|$
|6,894
|$
|5,834
|Gaming machines win per unit per day (8)
|$
|288
|$
|292
|City of Dreams Manila
|Average number of table games
|269
|269
|Average number of gaming machines
|2,273
|2,280
|Table games win per unit per day (7)
|$
|2,399
|$
|2,821
|Gaming machines win per unit per day (8)
|$
|250
|$
|274
|City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other
|Average number of table games
|106
|104
|Average number of gaming machines
|887
|889
|Table games win per unit per day (7)
|$
|3,093
|$
|2,974
|Gaming machines win per unit per day (8)
|$
|372
|$
|317
|(5)
|Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
|(6)
|Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
|(7)
|Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
|(8)
|Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
