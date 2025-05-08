Melco Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Earnings

Total operating revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were US$1.23 billion, representing an increase of approximately 11% from US$1.11 billion for the comparable period in 2024. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in all gaming operations and overall non-gaming operations.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was US$144.9 million, compared with US$125.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Melco's Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) was US$341.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$298.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the first quarter of 2025 was US$32.5 million, or US$0.08 per ADS, compared with US$15.2 million, or US$0.03 per ADS, in the first quarter of 2024. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$4.8 million and US$14.6 million during the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, the majority of which related to the net loss attributable to Studio City and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Macau Property EBITDA grew 32% quarter-over-quarter, demonstrating our strength and growth potential in Macau. Mass drop increased each month during the quarter, and we recorded our highest daily mass drop ever. The ongoing strength that we are seeing in our business momentum is a direct result of the combined efforts of our teams, and the quality of our product offerings, and we will continue to build on this momentum.

“City of Dreams Manila was impacted by the increased competition in the market, while results at City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos in Cyprus exhibited solid sequential and year-on-year growth despite the continued challenges posed by the conflicts in the region.

“And finally, the fit-out of the casino at City of Dreams Sri Lanka is progressing well and we continue to expect to commence casino operations in the third quarter of 2025.”

City of Dreams First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$658.1 million, compared with US$550.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. City of Dreams' Adjusted EBITDA was US$195.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$153.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming operations.

Rolling chip volume increased to US$6.05 billion during the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$5.69 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.74% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 2.23% in the first quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.59 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$1.48 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 30.2% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 31.7% in the first quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$911.0 million, compared with US$890.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.2% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 3.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the first quarter of 2025 was US$84.1 million, compared with US$80.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Studio City First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$354.5 million, compared with US$331.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Studio City's Adjusted EBITDA was US$97.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$87.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better mass market performance.

Mass market table games drop was US$923.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$923.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 32.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 29.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$871.5 million, compared with US$824.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 3.2% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City was US$70.7 million in both the first quarters of 2025 and 2024.

As reported in the earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2024, Studio City has strategically repositioned itself to focus on the premium mass and mass segments, and VIP rolling chip operations at Studio City were transferred to City of Dreams in late October 2024.

Altira Macau First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$27.9 million, compared with US$34.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. Altira Macau's negative Adjusted EBITDA was US$0.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year change in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in mass market table games.

Mass market table games drop was US$108.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 versus US$140.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 22.4% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 24.3% in the first quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$131.6 million, compared with US$93.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 2.9% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 3.2% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau was US$5.0 million in both the first quarters of 2025 and 2024.

Mocha and Other First Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha and Other were US$30.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$31.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Mocha and Other's Adjusted EBITDA was US$6.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$7.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Mass market table games drop was US$57.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 versus US$58.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 16.2% in both the first quarters of 2025 and 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$558.8 million, compared with US$527.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 4.0% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 4.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

City of Dreams Manila First Quarter Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$101.6 million, compared with US$110.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. City of Dreams Manila's Adjusted EBITDA was US$30.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$37.8 million in the comparable period of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer mass market performance.

City of Dreams Manila's rolling chip volume was US$351.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 versus US$527.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 2.98% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 2.20% in the first quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$145.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$180.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 32.6% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 31.8% in the first quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$1.01 billion, compared with US$1.13 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 5.1% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 5.0% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the first quarter of 2025 was US$26.6 million, compared with US$28.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other First Quarter Results

The Company operates three satellite casinos in Cyprus in conjunction with City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Total operating revenues at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were US$58.5 million, compared with US$52.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other's Adjusted EBITDA was US$11.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$10.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Rolling chip volume was US$11.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 versus US$5.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 3.99% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 8.47% in the first quarter of 2024. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%. The significant fluctuation on the rolling chip win rate resulted from low gaming volumes in the first quarter of 2024.

Mass market table games drop was US$145.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with US$108.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 and hold percentage was 20.0% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 25.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2025 was US$591.2 million, compared with US$504.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and win rate was 5.0% in the first quarter of 2025 versus 5.1% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the first quarter of 2025 was US$18.8 million, compared with US$11.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were US$112.5 million, which mainly included interest expense, net of amounts capitalized of US$119.5 million, partially offset by net foreign exchange gains of US$5.6 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$130.4 million were recorded in the first quarter of 2025, of which US$5.0 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended March 31, 2025 referred to above was US$27.4 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated May 8, 2025 (the“Studio City Earnings Release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the gaming operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of March 31, 2025 aggregated to US$1.23 billion, including US$125.3 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.16 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities as of March 31, 2025 was approximately US$3.27 billion.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2025 were US$97.4 million, which included costs related to enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau and Studio City, and the fit-out of the casino at City of Dreams Sri Lanka.

Share Repurchase Program

During the period from January 1, 2025 to May 7, 2025, Melco repurchased approximately 32.3 million ADSs (representing approximately 97.0 million ordinary shares) from the open market at an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$165 million, under its US$500 million share repurchase program. The Company currently has remaining authority to repurchase up to approximately US$223 million of ordinary shares.

