Tenayo Spices Up The Condiment Aisle At Select Target Stores Across The Country

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tenayo's Spicy Al Pastor and Roasted Poblano Barbecue Sauces are two flavor-packed, ready-to-squeeze condiments that are timelessly on-trend. These versatile sauces can be used like any barbecue sauce - whether for grilling, slow-cooking, dipping or drizzling - and complement everything from eggs to vegetables to meats.

With more consumers dining out less and cooking at home more, Tenayo conveniently brings an elevated taste profile to any meal. The brand's expanded distribution offers shoppers crave-worthy sauces, without sacrificing quality or convenience.

"Our launch at Target enables us to bridge the gap of making restaurant-quality food accessible to a broader audience. Whether you're a novice in the kitchen or a seasoned chef, everyone can enjoy the gourmet flavors they crave, right at home," said the team behind Tenayo. "We're thrilled to invite more consumers to try Tenayo and experience the brand's new visual identity, which is as bold and captivating as our sauces."

Now available at select Target stores across the country:



Spicy Al Pastor Barbecue Sauce ($9.99 per bottle) has earned its place as a fan favorite with its balance of heat, subtle tang, and natural sweetness from pineapple without any added sugar. Baste it, drizzle it, or dip it. It's good-to-go on everything, everyday. Roasted Poblano Barbecue ($9.99 per bottle) offers a journey of sweet and savory flavor. With just the right amount of smoke and only 4 grams of added sugar, it's earthy and layered in a way that will keep you craving more.

For more information and to purchase Tenayo's Spicy Al Pastor and Roasted Poblano Barbecue Sauces, visit a Target store near you, Target or Tenayofoods .

About Tenayo Foods:

Tenayo Foods is a premium producer of globally-inspired sauces, dedicated to bringing the rich flavors of international cuisine to tables nationwide. Founded on a passion for quality and flavor, Tenayo Foods crafts its products using flavor-forward recipes and high-quality ingredients without any artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, corn syrup, gluten or excess sugar.

SOURCE Tenayo