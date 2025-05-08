Amilia Raises $35 Million In Growth Funding To Accelerate Innovation In The Recreation & Membership Management Industry

MONTREAL, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Amilia, a fast-growing provider of management software and payment solutions for the community and recreation industries, has raised $35 million to fuel its next phase of growth and innovation. The funding round is led by Vertu Capital, a private equity firm specializing in high-potential technology companies, with additional participation from Amilia's current investors Export Development Canada (EDC), the Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF), and Investissement Québec (IQ).

Accelerating Innovation and Growth

Today, Amilia supports over 6,600 locations across North America, including YMCAs, JCCs, Parks and Recreation agencies, camps, and afterschool programs. Its platform helps organizations automate registrations, manage memberships, and streamline payments for more than 1 million participants, processing nearly $1 billion in transactions annually. The additional funds will be leveraged to accelerate product innovation and fuel Amilia's growth through continued investment in its team and technology.

"This investment allows us to deepen our commitment to the organizations we serve by accelerating product innovation, with a focus on the needs of nonprofits like YMCAs and JCCs, as well as Parks and Recreation agencies", shared Hugo Lachance, CEO of Amilia. "Partnering with Vertu Capital at this pivotal moment brings the strategic expertise we need to scale our impact. At a time when other software providers in our industry are slowing down, this partnership enables us to deliver the most efficient and future-ready tools to help organizations simplify operations and strengthen their communities."

Fueling the Next Chapter with Vertu Capital

Vertu Capital brings extensive experience in scaling enterprise software companies and sees strong potential in Amilia's growth trajectory. "The recreation space is an exciting market segment that is looking for modern technology solutions", said Eric Kafka, Partner at Vertu Capital. "Amilia has built a robust, mission-critical platform while developing a reputation for excellent customer satisfaction. We see significant potential to further scale their product offering and market reach." As part of the transaction, Mr. Kafka will be joining Amilia's Board of Directors.

Continued Confidence from Early Investors

Amilia's current investors, CBGF, EDC, and IQ, are once again participating in this financing round, reinforcing their confidence in the company's momentum and vision. In a joint statement, they voiced that confidence: "As early investors, we've collectively believed in Amilia's mission from the start, and that conviction has only grown stronger. Since 2022, the company has increased its revenue by over 130%, a clear sign of its market fit. We're proud to continue supporting Amilia as it scales its impact across the recreation and membership space."

About Amilia

Founded in 2009, Amilia is on a mission to simplify the management of organizations offering activities and memberships to their community. From registrations, billing, scheduling, financial reporting, facility management, and more, Amilia is broadening access to modern technology for over 1,500 organizations and 6,600 facilities across North America. Its robust end-to-end solutions support small businesses, YMCAs, JCCs, community centers, and Parks & Recreation agencies in their aim to engage and uplift their local communities. Learn more at .

About Vertu Capital

Vertu Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-potential global technology companies, with a focus on software and software-enabled businesses. Vertu's mission is to partner with management teams of scaling, market-leading companies to accelerate and support the next stage in their growth journey. Vertu's team brings decades of domain expertise, best practices, actionable value creation strategies, and a deep network to its portfolio companies. Vertu has offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, please visit .

About Canadian Business Growth Fund

The Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) provides long-term, patient, minority capital to ambitious entrepreneurs to fund growth and expansion of mid-market businesses with investments between $5 and $20 million. An evergreen investment fund with capital commitments of $545 million, CBGF is committed to long-term partnerships with the companies it invests in. As part of its mission to drive growth, CBGF connects business leaders and sector experts to help its partner businesses achieve their full potential.

About Export Development Canada

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian companies of all sizes succeed on the world stage. As international risk experts, we equip Canadian companies with the tools they need – the trade knowledge, financing solutions, equity, insurance, and connections – to grow their business with confidence. Underlying all our support is a commitment to sustainable and responsible business.

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Quebec's economic development by stimulating business innovation, entrepreneurship, and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes with investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from Investissement Québec Innovation. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation prospects for talent and foreign investment, and assists Quebec businesses with export activities.

SOURCE Amilia Enterprises Inc.

