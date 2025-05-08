BEYOND Expo 2025 AI Summit: Everything You Should Know About AI In Asia

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Asia is fast becoming the epicenter of the global AI revolution - and at the heart of it is China, with its ambitious innovations and large-scale ecosystem development. From foundational models to real-world industry adoption, China's“AI with Chinese characteristics” is reshaping how businesses and societies embrace intelligent technologies.

But it's not just China leading the charge. From Singapore's AI governance frameworks to Korea's robotics advances and India's data-driven platforms, the region is rapidly evolving into a vibrant AI powerhouse. With growing cross-border collaboration, talent mobility, and capital flow, Asia's AI momentum is unlike anything we've seen before.

This year, BEYOND Expo is proud to launch the AI Summit - a dedicated platform spotlighting the latest breakthroughs and ecosystem developments across Asia. From deep-tech research and industry use cases to ethical AI and global partnerships, we're bringing together the voices shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

Expect to hear from top minds in academia, visionary entrepreneurs, leading corporates, and policy experts as we dive deep into what's next for AI in Asia-and why the world is watching.

Join us in Macao. The future is already happening here.

A Panoramic Perspective of the Industry

From foundational infrastructure and large model R&D to intelligent agents, commercial applications, and cross-industry solutions-this summit brings together the full AI value chain to present a comprehensive picture of today's AI landscape.

A Top-Tier Speaker Lineup

Gathering industry-leading enterprises and leading entrepreneurs to gain insights into AI development.

Tren d spotting the future of AI

Get ahead of the curve with deep dives into cutting-edge technologies, real-world applications, and macro trends shaping the AI space.

Discover China's AI Strengths

Witness the latest breakthroughs in China's AI technology and decode the DNA of the“Chinese-style AI ecosystem,” exploring how policy guidance, market vitality, and cultural DNA translate into ecosystem advantages.

AI × Transportation

From autonomous driving and smart cockpits to low-altitude flying vehicles-how is AI reshaping the future of mobility? This track highlights China's technological breakthroughs, supply chain collaboration, and market applications in intelligent transportation.

AI × Hardware Ecosystem Foundation

China is rapidly advancing AI hardware across chips, computing platforms, cloud services and endpoint devices. This forum brings together top semiconductor innovators and cloud leaders to explore the future of high-performance AI infrastructure and sustainable hardware development.

AI × Model Ecosystem

Generative AI and large-scale models are redefining how we work and do business. This track explores the disruptive power of AI models-bridging theory and practice to unlock new opportunities, shift business models, and identify emerging risks.

AI × Consumer Electronics

From smart wearables and AI assistants to intelligent homes-AI is woven into the fabric of everyday life. Explore how China's consumer tech companies are delivering next-gen, AI-powered experiences for global users.

AI × Robotics

Whether it's robotic vacuums, quadrupeds, embodied robots, or automotive bots, this track reveals how AI is empowering perception, decision-making, and execution in the next wave of robotics.

AI × Digital Content

AI is transforming the digital content landscape-from automated creation and personalized storytelling to virtual influencers and intelligent marketing. Learn how the creative industries are unlocking new value through AI.

AI × Investment

Capital is fueling AI's next frontier. In this forum, global investors, VC firms, and industry leaders will decode China's AI investment landscape, highlighting key sectors, funding strategies, and high-potential startups in the AI ecosystem.

AI × Imagination

This dynamic track spotlights experimental innovations, future-facing applications, and bold ideas that expand the boundaries of what AI can achieve.

Whether you're a technical developer in the AI field, an industry decision-maker, or an innovation explorer keeping an eye on AI trends, this summit will be your golden opportunity to gain insights, connect resources, and explore collaborations. Let's join hands to explore the full panorama of the AI ecosystem and build a new era of intelligence together!