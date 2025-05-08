Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Record First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Basin
|
Gross DUCs as of
|
Gross Permits as of
|
Net DUCs as of
|
Net Permits as of
|
Permian
|
503
|
491
|
2.64
|
2.55
|
Eagle Ford
|
67
|
22
|
0.32
|
0.08
|
Haynesville
|
40
|
22
|
0.37
|
0.16
|
Mid-Continent
|
114
|
78
|
0.91
|
0.41
|
Bakken
|
70
|
67
|
0.31
|
0.22
|
Appalachia
|
2
|
1
|
0.02
|
0.00
|
Rockies
|
12
|
1
|
0.10
|
0.01
|
Total
|
808
|
682
|
4.67
|
3.43
|
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Hedging Update
The following provides information concerning Kimbell's hedge book as of March 31, 2025:
|
Fixed Price Swaps as of March 31, 2025
|
|
|
Weighted Average
|
|
Volumes
|
Fixed Price
|
|
Oil
|
Nat Gas
|
Oil
|
Nat Gas
|
|
BBL
|
MMBTU
|
$/BBL
|
$/MMBTU
|
2Q 2025
|
140,686
|
1,310,127
|
$ 67.64
|
$ 3.52
|
3Q 2025
|
136,068
|
1,261,964
|
$ 74.20
|
$ 3.74
|
4Q 2025
|
146,372
|
1,291,680
|
$ 68.26
|
$ 3.68
|
1Q 2026
|
146,880
|
1,296,000
|
$ 70.38
|
$ 4.07
|
2Q 2026
|
148,512
|
1,310,400
|
$ 70.78
|
$ 3.33
|
3Q 2026
|
150,144
|
1,324,800
|
$ 66.60
|
$ 3.42
|
4Q 2026
|
150,144
|
1,324,800
|
$ 63.33
|
$ 3.94
|
1Q 2027
|
151,470
|
1,321,920
|
$ 63.75
|
$ 4.46
Conference Call
Kimbell Royalty Partners will host a conference call and webcast today at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss first quarter 2025 results. To access the call live by phone, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Kimbell Royalty Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through May 15, 2025 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13752275#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on Kimbell's website at under the Events and Presentations tab.
Presentation
On May 8, 2025, Kimbell posted an updated investor presentation on its website. The presentation may be found at under the Events and Presentations tab. Information on Kimbell's website does not constitute a portion of this news release.
About Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Kimbell (NYSE: KRP ) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 17 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 131,000 gross wells. To learn more, visit Text> Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements, in particular statements relating to Kimbell's financial, operating and production results and prospects for growth (including financial and operational guidance), drilling inventory, growth potential, identified locations and all other estimates and predictions resulting from Kimbell's portfolio review, the tax treatment of Kimbell's distributions, changes in Kimbell's capital structure, future natural gas and other commodity prices and changes to supply and demand for oil, natural gas and NGLs. These and other forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks that the anticipated benefits of acquisitions are not realized and uncertainties relating to Kimbell's business, prospects for growth and acquisitions and the securities markets generally, as well as risks inherent in oil and natural gas drilling and production activities, including risks with respect to potential declines in prices for oil and natural gas that could result in downward revisions to the value of proved reserves or otherwise cause operators to delay or suspend planned drilling and completion operations or reduce production levels, which would adversely impact cash flow, risks relating to the impairment of oil and natural gas properties, risk related to changes in U.S. trade policy and the impact of tariffs, risks relating to the availability of capital to fund drilling operations that can be adversely affected by adverse drilling results, production declines and declines in oil and natural gas prices, risks relating to Kimbell's ability to meet financial covenants under its credit agreement or its ability to obtain amendments or waivers to effect such compliance, risks relating to Kimbell's hedging activities, risks of fire, explosion, blowouts, pipe failure, casing collapse, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, environmental hazards, and other operating and production risks, which may temporarily or permanently reduce production or cause initial production or test results to not be indicative of future well performance or delay the timing of sales or completion of drilling operations, risks relating to delays in receipt of drilling permits, risks relating to unexpected adverse developments in the status of properties, risks relating to borrowing base redeterminations by Kimbell's lenders, risks relating to the absence or delay in receipt of government approvals or third-party consents, risks relating to acquisitions, dispositions and drop downs of assets, risks relating to Kimbell's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from and to integrate acquired assets, including the Acquired Production, risks relating to tax matters and other risks described in Kimbell's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at . You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Kimbell undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this news release. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Kimbell's filings with the SEC.
1 Based on Kimbell rig count of 90 and Baker Hughes U.S. land rig count of 575 as of March 31, 2025.
2 Based on Kimbell's closing price of $11.88 on May 7, 2025.
3 These figures pertain only to Kimbell's major properties and do not include possible additional DUCs and permits from Kimbell's minor properties, which generally have a net revenue interest of 0.1% or below and are time consuming to quantify but, in the estimation of Kimbell's management, could add an additional 15% to Kimbell's net inventory.
Contact:
Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#dfb4adaf9fbbbab1b1beadbbb3beacbcbeadf1bcb0b2" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]
(713) 529-6600
– Financial statements follow –
|
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
Assets:
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
35,628
|
Oil, natural gas and NGL receivables
|
|
60,998
|
Accounts receivable and other current assets
|
|
2,755
|
Total current assets
|
|
99,381
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
476
|
Oil and natural gas properties
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method)
|
|
2,271,330
|
Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment
|
|
(1,054,916)
|
Total oil and natural gas properties, net
|
|
1,216,414
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
4,869
|
Loan origination costs, net
|
|
4,728
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,325,868
|
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and unitholders' equity:
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
5,474
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
7,883
|
Derivative liabilities
|
|
3,165
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
16,522
|
Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion
|
|
4,653
|
Derivative liabilities
|
|
1,988
|
Long-term debt
|
|
298,996
|
Other liabilities
|
|
42
|
Total liabilities
|
|
322,201
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
Mezzanine equity:
|
|
|
Series A preferred units
|
|
316,397
|
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP unitholders' equity:
|
|
|
Common units
|
|
594,231
|
Class B units
|
|
724
|
Total Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP unitholders' equity
|
|
594,955
|
Non-controlling interest in OpCo
|
|
92,315
|
Total unitholders' equity
|
|
687,270
|
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and unitholders' equity
|
$
|
1,325,868
|
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per-unit data and unit counts)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues
|
$
|
89,951
|
|
$
|
87,499
|
Lease bonus and other income
|
|
311
|
|
|
439
|
Loss on commodity derivative instruments, net
|
|
(6,053)
|
|
|
(5,704)
|
Total revenues
|
|
84,209
|
|
|
82,234
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
|
5,375
|
|
|
6,532
|
Depreciation and depletion expense
|
|
31,118
|
|
|
38,167
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,963
|
Marketing and other deductions
|
|
4,502
|
|
|
4,563
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
9,637
|
|
|
9,448
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
50,632
|
|
|
64,673
|
Operating income
|
|
33,577
|
|
|
17,561
|
Other expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(6,622)
|
|
|
(7,301)
|
Other expense
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
-
|
Net income before income taxes
|
|
26,943
|
|
|
10,260
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
923
|
Net income
|
|
25,853
|
|
|
9,337
|
Distribution and accretion on Series A preferred units
|
|
(5,203)
|
|
|
(5,256)
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
(2,774)
|
|
|
(891)
|
Distributions on Class B units
|
|
(14)
|
|
|
(21)
|
Net income attributable to common units of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
|
$
|
17,862
|
|
$
|
3,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
Weighted average number of common units outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
89,682,038
|
|
|
72,112,056
|
Diluted
|
|
127,947,257
|
|
|
116,539,624
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Supplemental Schedules
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted EBITDA, Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are used as supplemental non-GAAP financial measures by management and external users of Kimbell's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Kimbell believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate Kimbell's operating performance and compare the results of Kimbell's operations period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate cash flow available to pay distributions to Kimbell's unitholders. Kimbell defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), net of depreciation and depletion expense, interest expense, income taxes, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, non-cash unit-based compensation and unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income (loss) or net cash provided by operating activities as determined by GAAP. Kimbell excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within Kimbell's industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Kimbell's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Kimbell expects that cash available for distribution for each quarter will generally equal its Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, less cash needed for debt service and other contractual obligations, tax obligations, and fixed charges and reserves for future operating or capital needs that the Board of Directors may determine is appropriate.
Kimbell believes Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are useful metrics because they isolate cash costs within overall G&A expense and measure cash costs relative to overall production, which is a widely utilized metric to evaluate operational performance within the energy sector. Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative expenses less unit-based compensation expense. Cash G&A per Boe is defined as Cash G&A divided by total production for a period. Cash G&A should not be considered an alternative to G&A expense presented in accordance with GAAP. Kimbell's computations of Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
|
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Supplemental Schedules
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
to Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
54,153
|
|
$
|
69,046
|
Interest expense
|
|
6,622
|
|
|
7,301
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,090
|
|
|
923
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5,963)
|
Amortization of right-of-use assets
|
|
(85)
|
|
|
(86)
|
Amortization of loan origination costs
|
|
(534)
|
|
|
(530)
|
Unit-based compensation
|
|
(3,861)
|
|
|
(3,684)
|
Forfeiture of restricted units
|
|
57
|
|
|
-
|
Loss on derivative instruments, net of settlements
|
|
(6,989)
|
|
|
(8,738)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues receivable
|
|
15,074
|
|
|
(4,316)
|
Accounts receivable and other current assets
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
1,149
|
Accounts payable
|
|
938
|
|
|
(313)
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
(1,826)
|
|
|
847
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
61
|
|
|
92
|
Consolidated EBITDA
|
$
|
64,683
|
|
$
|
55,728
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,963
|
Unit-based compensation
|
|
3,861
|
|
|
3,684
|
Loss on derivative instruments, net of settlements
|
|
6,989
|
|
|
8,738
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
75,533
|
|
$
|
74,113
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(10,146)
|
|
|
(16,180)
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
|
$
|
65,387
|
|
$
|
57,933
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available
|
|
|
|
|
|
for distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash interest expense
|
|
4,051
|
|
|
5,234
|
Cash distributions on Series A preferred units
|
|
4,163
|
|
|
3,800
|
Distributions on Class B units
|
|
14
|
|
|
21
|
Cash available for distribution on common units
|
$
|
57,159
|
|
$
|
48,878
|
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Supplemental Schedules
(Unaudited, in thousands, except for per-unit data and unit counts)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
25,853
|
Depreciation and depletion expense
|
|
31,118
|
Interest expense
|
|
6,622
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,090
|
Consolidated EBITDA
|
$
|
64,683
|
Unit-based compensation
|
|
3,861
|
Loss on derivative instruments, net of settlements
|
|
6,989
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
75,533
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(10,146)
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
|
$
|
65,387
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available
|
|
|
for distribution
|
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
Cash interest expense
|
|
4,051
|
Cash distributions on Series A preferred units
|
|
4,163
|
Distributions on Class B units
|
|
14
|
Cash available for distribution on common units
|
$
|
57,159
|
|
|
|
Common units outstanding on March 31, 2025
|
|
93,396,488
|
|
|
|
Common units outstanding on May 20, 2025 Record Date
|
|
93,396,488
|
|
|
|
Cash available for distribution per common unit outstanding
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
|
First quarter 2025 distribution declared (1)
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
(1) The difference between the declared distribution and the cash available for distribution is primarily attributable to Kimbell allocating 25% of cash available for distribution to pay outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility. Additionally, Kimbell utilized approximately $1.6 million of cash flows expected to be received from the Q1 2025 Acquired Production from January 1, 2025 to January 16, 2025, to pay outstanding borrowings under its credit facility and to distribute the additional cash flows to common unitholders. Revenues, production and other financial and operating results from the Q1 2025 acquisition will be reflected in Kimbell's condensed consolidated financial statements from January 17, 2025 onward.
|
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Supplemental Schedules
(Unaudited, in thousands, except for per-unit data and unit counts)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,337
|
Depreciation and depletion expense
|
|
38,167
|
Interest expense
|
|
7,301
|
Income tax expense
|
|
923
|
Consolidated EBITDA
|
$
|
55,728
|
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
|
|
5,963
|
Unit-based compensation
|
|
3,684
|
Loss on derivative instruments, net of settlements
|
|
8,738
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
74,113
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(16,180)
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
|
$
|
57,933
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available
|
|
|
for distribution
|
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
Cash interest expense
|
|
5,234
|
Cash distributions on Series A preferred units
|
|
3,800
|
Distributions on Class B units
|
|
21
|
Cash available for distribution on common units
|
$
|
48,878
|
|
|
|
Common units outstanding on March 31, 2024
|
|
74,646,476
|
|
|
|
Common units outstanding on May 13, 2024 Record Date
|
|
74,646,476
|
|
|
|
Cash available for distribution per common unit outstanding
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
First quarter 2024 distribution declared (1)
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
(1) The difference between the declared distribution and the cash available for distribution is primarily attributable to Kimbell allocating 25% of cash available for distribution to pay outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility.
|
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Supplemental Schedules
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
25,853
|
Depreciation and depletion expense
|
|
31,118
|
Interest expense
|
|
6,622
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,090
|
Consolidated EBITDA
|
$
|
64,683
|
Unit-based compensation
|
|
3,861
|
Loss on derivative instruments, net of settlements
|
|
6,989
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
75,533
|
|
|
|
Q2 2024 - Q4 2024 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
215,034
|
Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
290,567
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt (as of 3/31/25)
|
|
298,996
|
Cash and cash equivalents (as of 3/31/25) (2)
|
|
(25,000)
|
Net debt (as of 3/31/25)
|
$
|
273,996
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
0.9x
|
|
(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for each of the quarters ended June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024 was previously reported in a news release relating to the applicable quarter, and the reconciliation of net income to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter is included in the applicable news release. This also includes the trailing twelve months pro forma results from the Q1 2025 acquisition that closed in January 2025 in accordance with Kimbell's secured revolving credit facility.
|
|
(2) In accordance with Kimbell's secured revolving credit facility, the maximum deduction of cash and cash equivalents to be included in the net debt calculation for compliance purposes is $25 million.
