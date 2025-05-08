Football Australia CEO James Johnson Resigns, Heather Garriock Named Interim Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, May 8 (IANS) Football Australia (FA) announced on Thursday that James Johnson has resigned as chief executive officer after more than five years in his role.

Johnson has informed FA's board of his decision to leave the job and will stay on for a period of time to support the transition to a new CEO.

The Board of Football Australia has named current director and former Matilda, Heather Garriock, to the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Garriock has played 130 times for the Matildas (Australia's senior women's football team) between 1999 and 2011.

"It has been a privilege to lead Football Australia for the past 51⁄2 years, having had the pleasure to work alongside the most talented, committed and dedicated staff, executives and board members.

"As someone who is immensely passionate about Australian football, this decision has not come easy, but I believe the time is right to step down.

"I want to extend my thank you to the Football Australia Board and everyone within the Australian football community for their support during my tenure. Football is a local and global sport, so no matter where I am, I will always be here to support Football Australia and Australian football," Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson led Football Australia's successful bid and hosting of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. During his tenure, Football Australia successfully secured the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 and oversaw the building of Australian football's men's and women's national teams into equally recognisable global sporting brands that achieved their best-ever performances at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Football Australia Chair Anter Isaac thanked Johnson for his leadership and dedication during his tenure as CEO.

“James has guided Football Australia through extraordinary challenges and leaves a great legacy. We wish him every success for the future,” he said.

-IANS

bc/bsk/