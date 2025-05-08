Pet Food Market Report 2025-2030: Rising Demand For Functional & Specialized Foods, Personalization & Customization, Growing Focus Towards Sustainability, Growing Focus Towards Pet Health

Dublin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Food Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pet Food Market was valued at USD 128.21 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 185.54 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.35%

North America dominates and holds the largest share of the global pet food market. Factors such as high pet ownership rates, growing concerns about pet health, and the trend toward premiumization are driving this growth. In the U.S., the rise of pet humanization and the growing preference for clean-label, organic, and grain-free pet food products are shaping market trends.

Companies are focusing on offering customized pet food based on age, size, and breed. Canada is witnessing a shift toward natural and sustainable pet food options, with consumers demanding products free from artificial additives and preservatives. In response, pet food brands are introducing eco-friendly packaging and sustainable sourcing practices. Functional and therapeutic pet foods targeting specific health issues, such as digestive health, joint care, and weight management, are gaining traction in both the U.S. and Canada.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY FOOD TYPE

The global pet food market by food type is segmented into dry food, wet food, treats & snacks, and others. In 2024, the dry food segment dominate and hold the largest market share. Dry food dominates due to its low cost, ease of storage, and long shelf life. Available in breed-specific, life-stage-specific, and weight management formulas, dry food caters to diverse pet owner needs.

Many dry foods are formulated to reduce tartar and promote oral hygiene in dogs and cats, appealing to health-conscious pet owners. Dry food is particularly popular in emerging markets with budget-conscious consumers. Wet food is also gaining popularity for its taste and moisture content, particularly among cat owners and owners of senior pets with dental issues. Many wet foods feature gourmet recipes, exotic protein sources, and organic certifications to appeal to the premium segment.

INSIGHT BY PET TYPE

The global pet food market by pet type is categorized into dog, cat, and others. The dog segment holds the largest market share and shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period. Dog owners are increasingly turning to functional pet food tailored to address health concerns such as joint care, digestion, skin allergies, and dental hygiene. Ingredients like glucosamine for joint health and probiotics for digestion are becoming standard.

Large breeds and senior dogs require specific nutrients like omega-3s and antioxidants. Breed-specific formulations, such as those for German Shepherds or Chihuahuas, are also gaining market traction. The cat segment also seeing prominent growth in the global pet food market. Cats, being prone to dehydration, are often fed wet food to ensure sufficient water intake. Wet food is particularly popular in markets like Japan and the UK, which has gained popularity due to its higher moisture content, resembling traditional stews and gravies.

INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the largest share of the global pet food market. Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the staple pet food category by offering bulk purchases of dry food, which appeals to price-conscious pet owners. These are vital channels for functional and therapeutic pet food, with veterinarians recommending diets tailored to medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes, or kidney issues.

Specialty pet stores remain the preferred choice for high-quality, premium, and specialized pet food products, providing personalized services and expert advice. Brick-and-mortar stores in developing regions are increasingly focusing on affordable pet food to cater to the growing pet ownership in both urban and rural areas. Offline channels also allow for promotional activities, such as sampling and exclusive discounts, which boost customer engagement and sales, thereby supporting segmental growth.

MARKET TRENDS



Growing Focus Towards Sustainability: Consumers are increasingly demanding eco-friendly packaging and sustainably sourced ingredients, pushing companies to adopt greener practices in pet food production.

Personalization & Customization of Pet Food: Pet food tailored to specific dietary needs and preferences, including breed-specific formulas and health-based options, is gaining popularity. Rising Demand for Functional & Specialized Foods: Pet foods offering health benefits like joint support, weight management, and gut health are becoming more sought after, reflecting consumer focus on pet well-being.

MARKET DRIVERS



Increase in Pet Ownership: The growing number of pet owners, particularly in urban areas, is driving demand for pet food products. Pet ownership is seen as an essential part of family life, which has led to a surge in spending on high-quality food products.

Rise in Pet Humanization: Pet owners are increasingly treating pets as family members, leading to higher spending on premium, nutritious, and personalized pet food. This trend also drives the demand for specialized products that align with human health trends, such as organic and natural food options. Growth In Focus Towards Pet Health: Rising awareness about pet health is boosting the demand for specialized and functional foods aimed at improving pets' overall well-being. Pet owners are seeking products that support immunity, digestive health, and longevity, similar to human health trends.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Labor Shortage: A shortage of skilled workers in manufacturing and logistics is causing production delays and impacting supply chain efficiency. The increased demand for pet food products is compounded by the limited availability of workers, making it difficult for companies to scale operations effectively. Supply Chain Disruptions: Ongoing disruptions in the supply chain, including shortages of key ingredients and packaging materials, are leading to higher costs and delays in product availability. These disruptions, stemming from global crises and trade imbalances, are also affecting the ability to maintain consistent product quality and shelf presence.

KEY TAKEAWAYS



By Food Type: In 2024, the dry food segment holds the largest market share due to its low cost, ease of storage, and long shelf life.

By Pet Type: The dog segment shows the highest growth of 6.69% as dog owners are increasingly turning to functional pet food tailored to address health concerns such as joint care, digestion, skin allergies, and dental hygiene.

By Distribution: The offline segment dominates and holds the largest market share as these outlets provide personalized services and expert advice on pet foods.

By Geography: North America holds the largest global pet food market share, with the United States and Canada leading the demand. Factors such as high pet ownership rates, growing concerns about pet health, and the trend toward premiumization are driving the market. Growth Factor: The global pet food market is set to grow due to an increase in pet ownership and growth in focus on pet health.

RECENT VENDOR ACTIVITIES



Hill's Pet Nutrition, recognized for its veterinary-backed, health-centric formulations, maintains a strong position in the premium pet food segment. Blue Buffalo, known for its natural, holistic approach, has captured significant market share with grain-free and protein-rich options.

The J.M. Smucker Company competes by offering a variety of affordable pet food products through popular brands like Meow Mix and Kibbles 'n Bits. Petco, with its extensive retail and e-commerce network, serves a wide consumer base, expanding its private-label offerings while promoting pet wellness. In Aug 2024, Fancy Feast, by Nestle Purina launched a limited-edition dinnerware set, "Set for Delight," in collaboration with Jenna Lyons. The set features matching cat and human dishes inspired by her cats, enhancing the pet mealtime experience. This luxury pet product offers a premium market segment, emphasizing the connection between pets and owners. Competitors may consider exploring high-end pet products and collaborations with influencers to attract affluent customers and enhance brand loyalty.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends



Growing Focus Towards Sustainability

Personalization & Customization of Pet Food

Rising Demand for Functional & Specialized Foods Technological Advancements in Food Manufacturing

Market Growth Enablers



Increase in Pet Ownership

Rise in Pet Humanization

Growth in Focus Towards Pet Health Innovations in Product Offerings

Market Restraints



Labor Shortage

Supply Chain Disruptions

Competition from Homemade Diets Stringent Regulations

Key Vendors



Nestle Purina

Hill's Pet Nutrition

General Mills

The J.M. Smucker Company

Mars Petcare Diamond Pet Food

Other Prominent Vendors



Petsmart

Unicharm Corporation

Fromm Family Foods

Wild Earth

Halo

Pets At Home

Freshpet

Spectrum Brands

Zooplus

Sundays For Dogs

Kriser's

Rush Direct

Aller Petfood

Partner In Pet Food

United Petfood

Petco

The Farmer's Dog

Pawco Foods

The Better Cat

Alt-Pro

Skona Pet Food Shameless Pets

