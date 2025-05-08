Dorsett Wanchai And Dorsett Mongkok Promise A Fantastic Summer Vacation For Families
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2025 - As summer approaches, the award-winning Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong , and Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong under Dorsett Hospitality International, are thrilled to introduce the Family Stay & Play experience for family travelers. With the Fantastic 4 Family package , guests can enjoy up to 35% off family rooms, complimentary breakfast for the entire family , and a wide range of thoughtful and delightful amenities for the little ones .
A Beyond Thoughtful Family Stay & Play Experience
From the moment guests step into the hotel, they are welcomed by a complimentary candy bar (available daily from 6-7 pm). Upon check-in, children receive a surprise 'Little Foodies' snack box and the hotel's signature Jasper teddy , providing adorable companionship throughout their stay in Hong Kong.
Inside the rooms, families will find a range of kids' amenities , including kid-size slippers and branded shower products. For families traveling with babies, the hotels offer complimentary rentals of baby cots, feeding amenities, and bathing and hygiene essentials, ensuring a hassle-free stay. To keep kids entertained, Teddy Jasper's Adventure Kit, complete with board games and a music night light, is also available.
At Dorsett Wanchai, children will be delighted with an in-room piata surprise (for selected bookings) and the Star Wars pinball machine in the hotel lobby.
Enjoy up to 35% off stays in our spacious family rooms, including Triple Rooms, Family Quad Rooms, and Interconnecting Rooms with our Fantastic 4 Family package . Additional benefits include:
- Complimentary daily breakfast for the whole family Flexible check-in/out times and a full 26-hour stay (exclusive to official website bookings)^ Branded bath amenities and personalized slippers for kids Welcome gifts such as the 'Little Foodies' Snack Box, Jasper Teddy and in-room surprise sweet treats Free Baby Gear Rentals, including baby dining essentials, bathing and hygiene amenities, and Jasper's Adventure Kit for a fun stay experience
- Dorsett Wanchai Dorsett Mongkok
^Not applicable to Family Quad Room bookings at Dorsett Mongkok. Above offers are available from now until December 31, 2025. Please refer to the hotel website for details.
Dorsett Wanchai and Dorsett Mongkok
