Dubai Health Authority Launches NABIDH Clinical Portal Training To Enhance Healthcare Efficiency And Patient Care

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has launched a new training initiative aimed at raising awareness and boosting healthcare professionals' capabilities in using the NABIDH Clinical Portal - a key component of Dubai's digital healthcare transformation strategy.

So far, 400 healthcare professionals have completed the training programme, which is available online through the DHA's website on the MAWAHEB online medical education e-services.

The NABIDH training course provides Dubai-licensed doctors, nurses, dentists, and allied health professionals with comprehensive training on navigating the platform. The 50-minute course includes interactive assessments and is accredited with one Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credit.

NABIDH, short for Network & Analysis Backbone for Integrated Dubai Health, plays a pivotal role in DHA's ongoing efforts to digitise healthcare. The platform integrates more than 1,500 healthcare providers and securely stores over 9.5 million electronic medical records, ensuring that each patient has a unified medical file accessible across healthcare facilities in Dubai.

The course equips health are professionals with the knowledge to:



Access and navigate the NABIDH Clinical Portal;

Search and retrieve a patient's unified medical record;

Understand the key elements of a patient chart;

View and download patient summary reports; Leverage the portal's capabilities for informed clinical decision-making.

By enabling healthcare providers to instantly access a patient's comprehensive medical history - including imaging reports-NABIDH significantly accelerates diagnosis, facilitates personalised treatment plans, and fosters seamless collaboration between healthcare entities. This reduces redundant testing and supports the continuity of care, thereby improving patient outcomes.

“The introduction of NABIDH represents a transformative leap in the way we deliver healthcare in Dubai,” said Dr Mohammed Al Redha, Director of DHA's Health Informatics and Smart Health Department.“By integrating data across all points of care, we are not only enhancing the efficiency of our health system but also delivering safer, smarter, and more personalised healthcare experiences for our community.”

Dr Latifa Al Rustamani, Acting Director of Medical Education at DHA, added:“This training course underscores our commitment to continuous professional development. By equipping our healthcare workforce with the skills to use NABIDH effectively, we are reinforcing safe clinical practices and enhancing the quality of care delivered across Dubai.”

With NABIDH, Dubai reaffirms its commitment to digital health innovation, positioning the city as a regional leader in the deployment of technology to improve healthcare delivery, patient convenience, and satisfaction.