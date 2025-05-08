Interim Report Q1 2025

Ester Baiget, President & CEO: “ We delivered strong sales growth and earnings in the first quarter, with all four sales areas showing double-digit growth. Growth was driven by strong innovation especially in emerging markets, and with a continued broad pull for our solutions in developed markets. Synergies are materializing as expected and we are confirming the full-year outlook. We continue to see solid demand across the business, and our regional presence and resilient global setup enable us to respond with agility in these dynamic times”.



Strong organic sales growth of 11% including ~1pp from price. All sales areas with double-digit organic sales growth. Emerging markets organic sales growth at 15% and developed markets at 9%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin at 38.3%, up by 310bps.

Adjusted net profit increased by 27%.

NIBD/EBITDA at 1.1x.

Announcement on February 11 to acquire dsm-firmenich's part of the feed enzyme alliance at a EUR 1.5bn cash consideration, expected to close in the second quarter.

Andrew Taylor announced on April 22 as new EVP Food & Beverages, joining the company no later than September 1, 2025. 2025 outlook maintained: 5-8% organic sales growth (6-9% excluding the exit from certain countries) and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 37-38% despite current currency headwinds.





