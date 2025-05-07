403
Moecc Launches Online Platform To Process Radiation-Related Licences
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's (MECC) Radiation Control Department has launched an advanced electronic platform for companies and institutions working in the field of radiation to apply for licences, as part of the ministry's efforts to consolidate digital transformation and develop government services.
The new system will simplify administrative procedures and improve service efficiency, thus, supporting Qatar's goal of accelerating government performance and facilitating access to services.
In this context, director of the Radiation Control Department, Eng. Abdul Rahman al Abdul Jabbar said that this launch follows a series of evaluations and testing to ensure the platform's technical and procedural readiness, adding that it is continuously being improved through feedback from the teams responsible for verification, licensing, inspection, and the Central Radiation Laboratory.
Eng. al Abdul Jabbar also said that the next step will be expanding e-services and integrating the system into those of several other national institutions in order to achieve government integration, especially with regard to importing procedures for radiation materials and devices, which recorded around 70,000 customs shipments over the past two years.
Expert physicist, Najla al-Muhannadi said the platform provides more than 60 services, covering all stages of the licensing process, from submitting the application to issuing and printing the license.
She pointed out that the system is characterised by ease of use and fast performance, with the ability to track applications in real-time.
Al-Muhannadi added that the MECC has provided comprehensive training to its employees and those of the companies and institutions benefiting from the system, which helped enhance user readiness and to achieve high satisfaction among the initial users who participated in the user experience trials.
Head of the licensing section at the Radiation Control Department, Abdul Latif al-Sada said that the department follows a meticulous methodology to evaluate submitted applications and to ensure compliance with approved standards. He added that the department has issued about 3,300 radiation licenses over the past two years, reflecting the increasing workload and the importance of developing the electronic system to support it.
The department organised workshops and training courses and prepared introductory materials on its website to facilitate the transition to the new system and to ensure its effective use.
Through this initiative, the MECC aims to enhance digital transformation, facilitate service delivery, and support national efforts to protect the environment and ensure the safe and peaceful use of radiation technologies in fields such as medicine, industry, agriculture, and scientific research. (QNA)
