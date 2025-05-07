L2 Aviation Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Facility At Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

L2 Aviation introduces a New Era of Innovation, Integration, and Growth at CVG Airport

ERLANGER, Ky. and CINCINNATI, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- L2 Aviation , a leading supplier of global avionics services including engineering, certification, installation and manufacturing proudly hosted the grand opening of its new facility at 82 Comair Boulevard in Florence, Kentucky, marking a major milestone in the company's continued expansion and long-term commitment to innovation, manufacturing excellence, and customer service.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together local and state dignitaries, industry partners, and members of the Northern Kentucky community to celebrate the next chapter of L2 Aviation's journey. The event was highlighted by remarks from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) CEO Larry Krauter, and key executives from L2 Aviation, each underscoring the economic and technological impact this facility will have on the region.

"This new facility is more than just a building," said L2 Aviation CEO Mark Lebovitz. "It's a launchpad for innovation, collaboration, and growth, not only for our business, but for the aviation industry and the Northern Kentucky workforce."

The state-of-the-art location at CVG Airport will serve as the central hub for L2's engineering, manufacturing, and remote modification services. The facility is designed to support the company's vertically integrated growth strategy, including the production of L2 branded avionics products and future acquisitions in aerospace manufacturing and technology.

"We are creating an ecosystem here in Kentucky where engineering, certification, manufacturing, and field services come together under one roof," said Tony Bailey, Chief Operating Officer of L2 Aviation. "Our goal is to deliver unmatched responsiveness, reliability, and innovation to our global customers."

L2's expansion into Northern Kentucky is expected to create dozens of high-quality jobs and bring critical aviation capabilities to the region. The company also emphasized its ongoing investment in employee development, community involvement, and long-term partnerships with local institutions and suppliers.

The event concluded with guided tours of the facility, live demonstrations of L2's technical capabilities, and an opportunity for guests to meet the teams driving the company's success.

Founded in 1997, L2 Aviation is a trusted leader in avionics engineering, integration, and modification services. With its new facility operational, L2 is poised to redefine the future of aviation support and manufacturing from the heart of Kentucky.

About L2 Aviation

L2 Aviation Solutions, LLC., doing business as L2 Aviation, provides global aircraft modification support services including avionics engineering, system design, repair, certification, kitting and installation for Avionics Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), airline, government, military and business aviation customers. L2 Aviation specializes in complex avionics certified designs, integrated solutions and remote installations focused on reducing down-time and mitigating crew workload. L2 Aviation makes great airplanes BETTER! Learn more at .

