Raise 2025 Announces Full Speaker Lineup And Schedule For Leading Event Fundraising Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause , a leading provider of event and online fundraising solutions, released the schedule and speaker lineup for their Raise 2025 event fundraising conference. Raise will take place at the Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk in San Antonio, TX, from September 8-9, with more than 700 nonprofit professionals and sector leaders expected to attend.

"Raise goes beyond a conference. It's a movement where the next trends in event fundraising take shape," said Karrie Wozniak, chief marketing officer for OneCause. "In 2025-at a time when nonprofits are facing growing challenges and greater urgency-we're bringing together Fearless Fundraisers to dream bigger, connect more deeply, and spark bold new thinking in fundraising. Raise is about mobilizing a community to challenge limits and drive meaningful change."

Raise 2025 will feature 40 interactive sessions and panels led by today's top nonprofit thought leaders, along with opportunities to collaborate and deepen connections with peers.

T. Clay Buck, Founder and Principal of Next River Fundraising Strategies

Barbara O'Reilly, Founder and Principal of Windmill Hill Consulting

Nathan Chappell, Founder of Fundraising

Samantha Swaim, Owner of Swaim Strategies

Suzanne Stone, President and CEO at Livestrong

Tanya Frey, CEO and Founder of Terra Firma Consulting

Kristen Bowles, Sr. Director of Leadership Events for National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Louis Murad, President and Lead Auctioneer of Murad Auctions

Christina Jones, Chief Executive of External Relations at BWJP

Arlene Siller, CEO and Daniela Paz, COO of Ascend Nonprofit & Business Solutions Sabrina Walker-Hernandez, President and CEO of Building Better Boards

Four session tracks focus on Event, Auction, and Peer-to-Peer Fundraising; Fundraising Strategy and Donor Engagement; Leadership, Operations, and DEI; and Storytelling, Brand, and Marketing.

From Auction to Advocate: Turning Those One-Time Purchasers into Lifelong Donors

An Eventful Discussion: Exploring the Future of Fundraising Events

Culturally Competent Fundraising: Strategies for Inclusive Donor Engagement in a Changing Landscape

From RSVPs to ROI: Event Marketing that Builds Buzz, Raises Funds, and Grows Community The Show Must Go On: Disaster-Proofing Your Fundraising Events

Reuniting as emcees for Raise 2025, Reggie Rivers and Shanna Adamic bring unmatched energy, insight, and inspiration to the stage. Rivers, a former Denver Broncos running back and President of The Gala Team, has helped nonprofits optimize their fundraising events since founding the company in 2013. His dynamic presence and deep understanding of nonprofit needs have made him a consistent favorite among Raise attendees. Adamic, Executive Director of Oracle Social Impact for the Oracle Health Foundation, is a brain tumor survivor and former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader who leads global philanthropic initiatives. Her unique blend of personal resilience, optimism, and professional expertise, combined with a deep commitment to social impact and powerful storytelling, make her an engaging voice in the nonprofit community. Her recent memoir, "Audacious Optimism," invites readers to embrace the unknown, ignite their "I will" power, and encourages them to imagine what could be possible.

"Raise is one of the most energizing events I get to be part of," said Reggie Rivers, president of The Gala Team. "It's a room full of passionate, mission-driven people who are changing the world, one fundraiser at a time. Shanna and I are thrilled to bring our voices-and a little fun-to a community that inspires us every time we take the stage."

Tickets for Raise 2025 are on sale now and include access to all sessions and panels, a #FearlessFundraiser party at the Briscoe Museum of Western Art, and endless opportunities for connection and networking.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 14,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $8 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook .

