Vital Taps Amendola To Lead Integrated PR And Thought Leadership Program For Its Patient Experience Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital, the AI-powered patient experience platform used by leading U.S. health systems, has chosen Amendola Communications, part of Supreme Group, to spearhead an integrated PR and thought leadership program targeting healthcare IT and clinical audiences.

"Amendola came highly recommended by an industry veteran and brings exactly what we need: deep healthcare expertise, senior-level account directors, and strong health tech media relationships," said Aaron Patzer, founder and CEO of Vital. "We're excited to spotlight the concrete financial, operational, and experience improvements health systems are achieving with our platform."

Amendola's integrated program will support awareness and growth for Vital's expanding product suite - Vital Emergency , Vital Inpatient , and Vital Care - all designed to simplify and improve the patient journey. The platform sends real-time updates, education, and actionable information to patients and families in their preferred language without requiring logins or app downloads.

"Vital is changing the game by enabling real-time communication in healthcare that mirrors what consumers expect from other industries - from package tracking to travel alerts," said agency CEO, Jodi Amendola. "It's a powerful story we're excited to help tell."

Amendola will support Vital's growth through a strategic blend of media outreach, thought leadership, and targeted content development aimed at healthcare decision-makers.

About Vital

Vital (Vital ) is an AI-powered patient experience company on a mission to make the patient journey better-for everyone. Real-time updates, predictive wait times, plain-language explanations of test results, and simplified discharge instructions all help patients feel valued and reassured. Because, the experience matters as much as the medicine. Ranked by KLAS as #1 in patient experience, Vital achieves concrete results: 30–50% fewer LWOBS/AMA, 10–15% higher NPS, stronger HCAHPS scores, reduced ED returns, and 5–7% lower 30-day readmissions. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing EHR systems, Vital provides a user-friendly interface that engages patients, resulting in 60%+ adoption rates, 5-10x higher than the competition. View our product overview .

About Amendola

Amendola, part of Supreme Group , is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes / [email protected]

SOURCE Amendola, part of Supreme Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED