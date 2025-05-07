403
Ecuador Severe Weather Leaves 49 Dead, Impacts Over 189,000
(MENAFN) Severe winter storms in Ecuador have tragically resulted in 49 deaths and impacted over 189,000 individuals this year, the National Secretariat for Risk Management announced on Tuesday.
The heavy rainfall has also left 134 people injured and forced 44,926 from their homes. Approximately 799 residences have been destroyed across the South American nation, according to the latest damage assessment.
Since the beginning of the year, the agency reports that rains have triggered 3,170 adverse events across all 24 provinces, with landslides, mudslides, and flooding being the primary concerns.
The coastal region has been particularly hard-hit, especially the western province of Manabi, where 10 deaths have been reported and as many as 89,839 people have been affected.
In response to the widespread impact of the rains, the agency broadened "the regional emergency" in late April, expanding it from eight to twelve provinces.
This emergency measure has been extended for an additional 60 days to facilitate the mobilization of funds and the deployment of more personnel to address the widespread devastation caused by the Southern Hemisphere's winter.
Throughout this rainy season, the agency has established 37 temporary shelters to offer humanitarian aid to those who have been displaced from their homes.
