Riyadh Air Partners With Loyalty Juggernaut To Launch A Next-Generation Digital Loyalty Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As Riyadh Air prepares to redefine travel experiences for a new era, the airline is building a loyalty program that is as modern, dynamic, and digitally native as the brand itself. Powered by Loyalty Juggernaut's cloud-native GRAVTYplatform, Riyadh Air's loyalty program will deliver a fully personalized, seamless, and rewarding experience for travelers worldwide.

"At Riyadh Air, we are committed to setting a new standard in customer experience," said Vincent Coste, Chief Commercial Officer of Riyadh Air. "Loyalty Juggernaut's cutting-edge GRAVTY® platform allows us to create a digital-first loyalty program that matches the ambition, innovation, and scale of Riyadh Air. Together, we are shaping the future of travel loyalty."

He added, "the program will feature real-time engagement, AI-driven personalization, expanded partnerships, dynamic earn and redemption opportunities, and a seamless mobile-first experience-redefining traditional loyalty for a new generation of travelers."

Designed for scale and innovation, the GRAVTY® platform's modular, API-first architecture ensures rapid deployment, future-proof scalability, and effortless integration with Riyadh Air's broader digital ecosystem.

"We are honored to partner with Riyadh Air in this landmark initiative," said Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut. "Our mission is to elevate loyalty into a strategic growth engine. GRAVTY®'s nextgen capabilities will enable Riyadh Air to deliver extraordinary value to its guests and partners, setting a bold new benchmark in airline loyalty."

The new loyalty program is expected to launch ahead of Riyadh Air's inaugural flights and will be a core pillar of the airline's broader customer engagement and growth strategy.

This partnership represents a shared vision: to build a loyalty experience that goes beyond points and miles-to create lasting emotional engagement with travelers at every touchpoint.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is Saudi Arabia's new world-class airline, launched to connect the Kingdom to more than 100 destinations worldwide. Headquartered in Riyadh and backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Riyadh Air is committed to delivering an exceptional, technology-driven travel experience that reflects the future of aviation.

About Loyalty Juggernaut

Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI) is a leading B2B SaaS provider of next-generation loyalty and customer engagement solutions. LJI's flagship GRAVTY® platform powers some of the world's most innovative loyalty ecosystems, enabling enterprises to elevate loyalty into a measurable, strategic growth engine. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, LJI serves leading brands across industries, including airlines, retail, hospitality, and financial services.

