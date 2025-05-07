DAE Completes US$2.0 Billion Acquisition Of Nordic Aviation Capital

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai Aerospace Enterprise DAE Ltd“DAE” today announced that it had completed the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the outstanding share capital of Nordic Aviation Capital Designated Activity Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (“NAC” or“Nordic Aviation Capital”) from NAC Holdings Limited. The enterprise value is approximately US$2 billion.

DAE now has a fleet of approximately 750 owned, managed and committed aircraft. The owned and managed fleet of approximately 650 aircraft is on lease to 161 airlines in 74 countries. In addition, DAE has commitments to acquire approximately 100 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus, ATR, and trading counterparties.”

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, commented,“Our fleet of 650 owned and managed aircraft now makes us the 3largest aircraft lessor globally by number of aircraft. This transaction augments our position as a global leader in aircraft leasing and enhances our ability to offer more cost-effective solutions to our current and prospective clients. This transaction also offers us the opportunity to deepen our relationship with the OEMs across a broader range of aircraft types.

We welcome NAC's airline clients to our client family and look forward to building trusted relationships with them over time. We thank the hard-working men and women who have played a role in the development of NAC since its founding 35 years ago. I would also like to thank NAC's Chairman Yadin Rosov and Chief Executive Officer Norm Liu and the entire team for their professionalism, dedication and commitment to success throughout this process.”

This transaction was originally announced in January 2025. DAE was advised by Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP and KPMG.

About DAE:

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 85 countries from its eight office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Limerick, Amman, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 750 Airbus, ATR, Embraer, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$22 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 17 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 25 regulators globally. More information can be found on the company's website at