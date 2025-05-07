OTC Artificial Tears Market Forecasts Report And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Abbvie, Akorn, Alcon Bausch, Johnson & Johnson, Nicox, Novartis, Santen Pharmaceutical, And Sun Pharmaceutical

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC Artificial Tears Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The OTC Artificial Tears market is expected to grow from US$ 4.70 billion in 2024 to US$ 7.22 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.88% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is primarily due to the increasing number of cases of dry eye syndrome, increased awareness about eye health, and a growing demand for over-the-counter treatments for eye moisture and relief.
OTC Artificial Tears Industry Overview
OTC Artificial Tears are over-the-counter eye drops used to treat dryness, irritation, and discomfort due to dry eye syndrome or environmental elements such as wind, smoke, or prolonged screen usage. These artificial tears act similarly to natural tears that the eyes produce, thus moisturizing and lubricating the eyes for relief from symptoms of ocular dryness, an outcome of conditions such as blepharitis, contact lens wear, and aging.
It comes in various preparations, which can include preservative-free preparations suitable for use on sensitive eyes. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, carboxymethylcellulose, or sodium hyaluronate can be used in order to help restore the tear film and to soothe the eyes. The moisturizing properties of these eye drops facilitate reducing redness, itchiness, and burning sensation in the eyes. In addition to the treatment of dry eyes, OTC artificial tears are used as an adjunct in managing eye allergies, post-surgical recovery, or as a preventive measure for those who work in environments with low humidity. Regular use of these products improves eye comfort and overall ocular health.
Growth Drivers for the Over the Counter Artificial Tears Market
Growing Prevalence of Dry Eye Syndrome
The incidence of Dry Eye Syndrome has been growing over the years. Aging, increasing digital eye usage, and environmental exposure are major causes for an increased DES prevalence. An increase in people staying in front of computer screens or air-conditioned rooms also enhances the growth of this product as users need to have moist, lubricating eye solutions in place of artificial tears. The demand for easily accessible, over-the-counter remedies with quick relief and improved eye comfort is growing rapidly. This increases the market's growth pace.
Increasing awareness about eye health
Growing awareness of eye health and dry eyes' impact on daily life encourages consumers to seek proactive solutions. As people become more informed about the causes and symptoms of dry eyes, they are turning to OTC artificial tears for relief. Awareness campaigns, healthcare initiatives, and consultations with eye care professionals contribute to this trend. Additionally, individuals with mild eye discomfort increasingly opt for convenient, over-the-counter products as part of their self-care routines, promoting market growth.
Growing Demand for Convenient and Non-Prescription Solutions
Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient, non-prescription treatments for eye-related issues. OTC artificial tears offer an easy, over-the-counter solution without doctor visits or prescriptions. With the growth of self-care trends, consumers prefer products that are readily available and easy to use. The growth of online retail platforms also makes it easier for people to access artificial tears from the comfort of their homes. This growing demand for self-medication and ease is driving the market forward.
Issues in the OTC Artificial Tears Market
Product Effectiveness Variability
The variability in product effectiveness is one of the challenges in the OTC artificial tears market. Various brands and formulations may provide different levels of relief to consumers, which may result in dissatisfaction or misuse. Some artificial tear products may not offer long-lasting moisture, especially in severe cases of dry eye syndrome. Also, preservatives in certain formulations can cause irritation to sensitive users. This variability can hinder the growth of the market because customers may have to try several products to find the most effective solution for their specific needs.
Growing Competition from Prescription Treatments
The OTC artificial tears face the challenge of prescription treatments for the most severe cases of dry eyes, such as Restasis or Xiidra. Such prescription treatments are typically costlier but targeted, thus more effective for chronic conditions or severe cases. This can leave the consumer with more pronounced symptoms opting for prescribed treatment instead of over-the-counter drops. This competition limits the potential of growth in the market, especially for people suffering from underlying conditions that demand a more therapeutic approach.
Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue Analysis
AbbVie Inc. Akorn Inc. Alcon Bausch Health Companies Inc. Johnson & Johnson Nicox S.A. Novartis AG Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 125
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $4.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $7.22 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global OTC Artificial Tear Market
6. Market Share
6.1 By Product Type
6.2 By Application
6.3 By Distribution Channel
6.4 By Country
7. Product Type
7.1 Solution
7.2 Ointment
7.3 Emulsion
7.4 Gel
7.5 Spray Solution
7.6 Suspensions
8. Application
8.1 Dry Eye Syndrome
8.2 Allergies
8.3 Infections
8.4 UV and Blue Light Protection
8.5 Contact Lens Moisture Retention
8.6 Others
9. Distribution Channel
9.1 Drugstores & Supermarkets
9.2 Online Pharmacies
9.3 Retail Pharmacies
9.4 Others
10. Country
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.2 Canada
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 United Kingdom
10.2.6 Belgium
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Turkey
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.5 Thailand
10.3.6 Malaysia
10.3.7 Indonesia
10.3.8 Australia
10.3.9 New Zealand
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.3 Argentina
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2 UAE
10.5.3 South Africa
11. Porter's Five Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Rivalry
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threat
13. Key Players
13.1 Overview
13.2 Recent Development
13.3 Revenue
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN07052025004107003653ID1109517979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment