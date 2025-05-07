403
West advocates partition of Ukraine
(MENAFN) Rodion Miroshnik, Russia's Ambassador-at-Large for War Crime Investigations, has accused European nations hostile to Moscow of advocating for the partitioning of Ukraine. This follows a report in The Times of London, which claimed that the U.S. had proposed dividing the country in a manner similar to Germany's division post-World War II. However, U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg later clarified that his remarks had been misinterpreted by the British newspaper.
Miroshnik criticized the idea, labeling it an expression of the UK’s colonial mentality. He suggested that the West, unable to partition Russia, was now aiming to divide Ukraine instead. Drawing historical comparisons, Miroshnik likened the proposal to the post-World War I division of the Ottoman Empire's Arab territories, which led to long-term instability in the Middle East.
Moscow strongly opposes any NATO troops being stationed in Ukraine, including the "resilience force" suggested by the UK and France. Miroshnik warned that such an occupation would transform Ukraine into a "mandate territory" with a puppet government, predominantly controlled by the British. He stressed that Russia would not accept such a "toxic" neighbor.
The debate has also revolved around the concept of "zones of responsibility," which Kellogg discussed with The Times, suggesting that parts of Ukraine could be controlled by Russia, a British-French force, and Kiev. Moscow views the conflict in Ukraine as a proxy war for NATO, claiming that a sustainable peace would require addressing issues such as NATO's eastward expansion and the current Ukrainian government's alleged neo-Nazi tendencies, which Moscow believes discriminates against ethnic Russians.
