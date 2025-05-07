Introducing Sungrow Charging IDC480E-C: Powering The Future With Flexibility, Scalability, And Smart Charging
Isolated Air-Cooling Technology : A pioneering design featuring a fully sealed, dust-free chamber and intelligent 3D airflow for exceptional heat dissipation and stable performance under demanding conditions.
High Reliability : Designed with IP65 and C5 anti-corrosion protection, the IDC480E-C ensures robust operation both indoors and outdoors-even in the harshest environments.
AI-Optimized Longevity : Powered by advanced lifecycle management with AI algorithm support, the IDC480E-C is engineered for over 10 years of reliable service, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership.
In-House Designed Power Modules
At the heart of the IDC480E-C is Sungrow's proprietary 40kW Power Module with Maximum efficiency ≥ 97% , fully self-developed and manufactured to ensure superior quality control, optimized performance, and enhanced supply chain security.
Built for Flexibility, Designed for Growth
Whether you're building a compact urban site or a large-scale charging depot, the IDC480E-C is designed to adapt and grow with your business. Based on the core power unit, clients can configure total output capacities of:
240kW | 320kW | 360kW | 400kW | 480kW
This Flexible architecture ensures high system reliability, easier maintenance, and a future-proof upgrade path.
Power on Demand : Intelligent power distribution across multiple dispensers ensures maximum utilization and higher turnover at your station.
Expandable Architecture : Add power modules or increase dispenser configurations as your needs grow-without costly replacements.
Optional Dispenser Configurations
Plus extra Air-Cooled dispenser: Max up to 4 connectors
Plus extra Liquid-Cooled dispenser: Max up to 3 connectors
This flexibility allows operators to serve diverse vehicle types with customized charging strategies.
A Smarter Way to Power EV Charging
The IDC480E-C seamlessly integrates with Sungrow's Beyond Charging Solution -a unified PV + ESS + EVC system delivered under one brand. This enables:
One-Stop Solution : Fully integrated sustainable energy components supporting an independent energy supply.
One-Stop Service : Streamlined deployment and service across the entire energy chain.
Driving Competitive Advantage
With breakthrough cooling technology, AI-enhanced power management, and a design optimized for integrated charging systems-coupled with the one-brand Beyond Charging Solution-the IDC480E-C delivers:
Maximized ROI : Lower total cost of ownership through reduced maintenance and extended service life.
Superior Operational Reliability : Robust design ensures consistent and dependable performance.
Accelerated Charging Turnaround : Designed for high-efficiency station setups to keep vehicles moving faster.
Discover the Future of Charging
Join us at Booth B6.109, Power2Drive Europe 2025 , to see how the IDC480E-C and Sungrow's Beyond Charging Solution are shaping a safer, more independent, and more resilient energy future.
Visit the Sungrow Charging booth for live demos , expert insights , and an exclusive look at innovations unifying sustainable energy with high-performance EV charging.
Contact:
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
