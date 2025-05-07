Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air Celebrates Skilled Trades Day, Promotes Careers In Home Service Industry
Skilled Trades Day, observed on the first Wednesday of every May, recognizes the hard work and impact of skilled trade professionals who keep homes and businesses running efficiently and safely.
"Skilled tradespeople must be technically proficient, service-oriented and geared toward analytic thinking," said Fuentes. "Working in the skilled trades can be intensely rewarding, not only because it entails problem-solving but because it tangibly benefits people and families-potentially boosting their comfort, convenience, energy efficiency and safety."
The trades also present ample career opportunity, with the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting growth of up to 60% in some sectors. These career paths are uniquely attractive to younger job seekers, including members of Generation Z-not only due to college's rising price tag, but also due to factor such as the pandemic and the gig economy, both of which have shaped how younger people view the workforce.
"The skilled trades offer flexibility, the chance to work with autonomy and career prospects that are largely future proof," said Fuentes. "There's never been a better time for jobseekers of any age to explore possibilities in the trades."
About Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air
Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is a residential service company proudly assisting homeowners in Northern Virginia. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted provider for plumbing installation and maintenance, as well as a full spectrum of HVAC services. Founded by a team of seasoned plumbers, Cardinal is known for high standards of quality and a robust commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Additional information about Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air can be found at .
