Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air Celebrates Skilled Trades Day, Promotes Careers In Home Service Industry

"For decades, the cost of college tuition has risen at a steady clip, to the point of being unaffordable for countless Americans-at least without accumulating significant debt," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "While higher education still has its place, it's important to remember that trade school is another viable option. Not only is it more affordable, but it can equip students for success in fields such as plumbing, electrical and HVAC repair-industries that keep our country running, and provide meaningful benefits to home and business owners."

Skilled Trades Day, observed on the first Wednesday of every May, recognizes the hard work and impact of skilled trade professionals who keep homes and businesses running efficiently and safely.

"Skilled tradespeople must be technically proficient, service-oriented and geared toward analytic thinking," said Fuentes. "Working in the skilled trades can be intensely rewarding, not only because it entails problem-solving but because it tangibly benefits people and families-potentially boosting their comfort, convenience, energy efficiency and safety."

The trades also present ample career opportunity, with the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting growth of up to 60% in some sectors. These career paths are uniquely attractive to younger job seekers, including members of Generation Z-not only due to college's rising price tag, but also due to factor such as the pandemic and the gig economy, both of which have shaped how younger people view the workforce.

"The skilled trades offer flexibility, the chance to work with autonomy and career prospects that are largely future proof," said Fuentes. "There's never been a better time for jobseekers of any age to explore possibilities in the trades."

