Sapiens Wins Top Honours From Celent For Iditsuite Excellence In EMEA And APAC

Sapiens earns Celent Luminary in EMEA & APAC and XCelent Awards for Breadth of Functionality and Customer Service in EMEA

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS ) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced that Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty (P&C) has been recognised as a Luminary by Celent in its 2025 Policy Administration System (PAS) EMEA and APAC reports for its excellence in both functionality and technical capabilities. Additionally, Sapiens received Celent's prestigious XCelent Award for Breadth of Functionality and Customer Service in the EMEA edition of the report.

The Celent recognition underscores Sapiens' commitment to delivering innovative customer-centric solutions that empower insurers to stay ahead in an evolving marketplace.

According to the Celent report: "Sapiens' platform features a modern, intuitive UI with a well-organized side panel menu and a universal search bar. Dashboards include embedded Power BI charts. Users can create data visualizations for reports and utilize GenAI for document interrogation, enabling prompt-based summaries. The solution offers comprehensive API capabilities. Through strategic partnerships with Microsoft and OpenAI, the solution leverages advanced technologies to provide valuable insights and streamline processes. GenAI has also been applied to provide summarization capabilities as well as other functionalities."

"Our recognition by Celent reflect Sapiens' unwavering commitment to delivering solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President and CEO. "We are proud to achieve Luminary standing across all core P&C domains, enabling our clients to drive digital transformation while ensuring operational efficiency and agility."

Sapiens has consistently maintained its Luminary status across all four core P&C domains since the introduction of the Luminary category. This sustained leadership is further evidenced by Sapiens' track record of winning Celent's XCelent awards annually since 2018, highlighting the company's continued innovation and market leadership.

Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty is an AI-powered, end-to-end insurance software solution that supports customer acquisition, billing, finance, claims, and renewals. The award-winning solution features a low-code product and pricing configuration engine that accelerates speed to market.

To access and download the Celent report, please click here .

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS-based Solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success. For more information visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

Investor and Media Contact

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

Sapiens Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein and therein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; the global macroeconomic environment, including headwinds caused by inflation, relatively high interest rates, potentially unfavorable currency exchange rate movements, and uncertain economic conditions, and their impact on our revenues, profitability and cash flows; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the coronavirus epidemic, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company.

While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, to be filed in the near future, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Logo:

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED