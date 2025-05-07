403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Amb. In Baku, Meets Azerbaijan Assistant Min., Discusses Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammad Al-Mutairi met with Azerbaijan Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev, discuss with him ties and ways to bolster cooperation.
A statement by the Kuwaiti embassy in Baku, obtained by KUNA, said that the meeting also touched on the recent visit by Azerbaijan Foreign Minister to Kuwait Jeyhun Bayramov last week where he attended the high joint committee meeting between the two countries.
Bayramov also met with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, added the statement.
The Azerbaijani official said that he was looking forward to the upcoming meeting of the committee in 2027 in Baku. (end)
gta
A statement by the Kuwaiti embassy in Baku, obtained by KUNA, said that the meeting also touched on the recent visit by Azerbaijan Foreign Minister to Kuwait Jeyhun Bayramov last week where he attended the high joint committee meeting between the two countries.
Bayramov also met with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, added the statement.
The Azerbaijani official said that he was looking forward to the upcoming meeting of the committee in 2027 in Baku. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment