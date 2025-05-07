Sliding Systems Recruits New US Technical Sales Manager

Ross Roark joins from Rollon, further strengthening Sliding Systems continued US expansion and the successful growth of the leading Sliding Systems Group. Ross is a respected sales engineer within the US automation and machine building industries.

DETROIT, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross joins with many years of mechanical, industrial fabrication and automation experience, most recently working at Rollon.

Ross will be strengthening Sliding Systems' US sales team, providing customer design engineers with the technical support in selecting the right solution from their expansive range of precision products and systems.

With the Sliding Systems world class product range, accessible pricing and fast lead times, Ross will now be able to support many more OEM and end-users in efficiently specifying and integrating telescopic drawer runner, linear motion systems and actuators into their product designs and fabrications.

Ross's appointment continues the Sliding Systems approach of providing customers with the time, technical and cost benefits of dealing directly. Their team of front line technical sales experts are experienced, trained and skilled, liaising directly with production, rather than through layers of dealers or departments. This gives the customers the right solution, in the shortest time and at the lowest cost.

Eduard Sparkes, CEO of Sliding Systems Group said:

"I'm pleased to announce the exciting addition to our global Sliding Systems team of experts, with Ross Roark joining us to further develop our growing sales and local presence in the USA, as part of our plan to become a fully integrated US manufacturer across many of our key product groups."

About Sliding Systems

Sliding Systems is a global manufacturer and distributor of industrial telescopic slide and linear motion systems. With industry leading manufacturing and sales offices all around the world, its technical sales engineers are recognised as experts in telescopic slide, linear motion systems and compact actuators. Sliding Systems supplies into many application sectors including Aerospace, Architectural, Automation, Bioscience, Firetruck, Industrial manufacturing, Machine building, Marine, Medical, Military & Defence (air, sea & land), Robotics, Special vehicles, Storage and Train building.

Logo:

SOURCE Sliding Systems

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED