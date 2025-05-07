403
Colombian Peso Holds Near 4,300 As Dollar Rally Balances Oil Gains And Fiscal Strain
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading Economics reported that the U.S. dollar purchased 4,300.5 Colombian pesos on Wednesday morning, May 7. Dealers said the pair climbed after hawkish Federal Reserve comments strengthened the dollar's appeal.
Traders cited thin liquidity as they awaited U.S. inflation and jobs data due later today. Tuesday's session opened at 4,294 pesos. The market then tested resistance near 4,320 before settling at 4,307 in New York.
The peso has lost 2.1 percent over the past month and 10.4 percent over the past year. One dealer noted that navigating around the 4,300 mark has become a tactical challenge.
U.S. Treasury yields have risen on the back of firm economic indicators, drawing fresh capital into dollar assets. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude hovered near $80 a barrel, providing intermittent support to the peso.
High oil revenues have cushioned recent peso depreciation but have not offset broader dollar strength. Local fundamentals also weighed on the currency. Colombia's fiscal deficit has expanded to over 5 percent of GDP, and its current-account gap has widened.
These gaps have amplified concerns about debt sustainability and reduced foreign investor appetite for peso-denominated assets. Traders now factor in potential policy measures by Colombia's central bank.
Technically, USD/COP trades above its 50-day moving average at 4,229 and its 200-day moving average at 4,277. The 14-day Relative Strength Index stands near 49, indicating neutral momentum.
Immediate support lies at 4,290, while resistance hovers around 4,305. Chart patterns suggest the pair could test 4,320 if dollar demand persists. U.S.-listed Colombian ETFs suffered $3.2 billion in outflows at the start of April, reflecting a broader retreat from emerging-market exposures.
Fund managers cited rising U.S. rates and political uncertainty in Bogotá as the main drivers. ETF outflows pressured local equities and fixed-income securities, indirectly affecting currency demand.
Global macro models now project USD/COP at 4,306.5 by the end of Q2 and at 4,472.8 in 12 months. Analysts argue that sustained U.S. dollar momentum and weak domestic fiscal metrics will keep the peso under pressure.
However, any sign of a Federal Reserve shift or a rebound in oil prices could ease peso losses. Traders and policymakers now eye today's U.S. consumer-price index for fresh directional cues. Any surprise in American inflation could trigger renewed volatility.
Meanwhile, Colombia's central bank stands ready to intervene if the peso breaches key thresholds. Market participants will monitor both U.S. data and local policy remarks for the next big move.
