Sonangol Integrated Logistics Services (SONILS) Joins Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025 As Gold Sponsor Amid Strategic Logistics Expansion

Sonangol Integrated Logistics Services (SONILS) – an onshore supply base to the Angolan oil and gas industry – has joined the 2025 edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition as a Gold Sponsor. Celebrating 30 years of operations this year, SONILS' return to AOG signals its continued commitment to strengthening Angolan logistics and supporting greater oil and gas production in the country.

Situated in Luanda, the SONILS' Integrated Logistics Center logistically supports more than 60% of the country's daily oil production, offering services such as supply base management, oil and gas-related cargo handling, engineering and the development and lease of specialized oil and gas facilities. As an AOG sponsor, SONILS will showcase how these offering support Angola's oil and gas industry goals, as the country seeks to sustain production above one million barrels per day.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

SONILS' services remain a central part of Angola's oil and gas industry. In April 2025, the company delivered a new Catenary Anchor Leg Mooring (CALM) system for Chevron-operated Block 0. The system will support production continuity at the block and replaces the ageing Malongo unit which has been operating for more than 40 years. Currently stored at SONILS' Heavy Lift Dock, installation is scheduled for late-September or early-October 2025.

The milestone follows the completion of the first Flexible Pipe Transpooling operation in 2025 between engineering, construction and services company Subsea 7's ships. Carried out by SONILS, the system consists of the unwinding of 2,321 m of flexible pipes weighing 771 tons from a carousel of the MV Frauke ship, transposing them to the ship situated at the Arctic project. The vessel has been sent offshore, where it will support the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development, operated by international energy company Azule Energy.

Looking ahead, SONILS seeks to further support local, regional and international clients as they increase production in Angola's oil and gas industry. At AOG 2024, SONILS Commercial General Manager Joaquim Chipuco stated that the company is improving its relations with international firms and will continue strengthening its logistics infrastructure as more projects come online.

