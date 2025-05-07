Hehe Culture artifacts shine at 2025 Foire de Paris

PARIS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from org:

At the 2025 Foire de Paris held from April 30 to May 11, more than 200 items of Hehe Culture from Taizhou, Zhejiang province, have taken center stage, showcasing Taizhou's intangible cultural heritage.

Rooted in the Chinese ideals of peace, harmony, and unity, Hehe Culture draws inspiration from the legendary "Two Hehe Saints" - Han Shan and Shi De. Through this cultural lens, the exhibition highlighted the philosophy of harmonious coexistence that lies at the heart of Chinese tradition.

From jade-like crystal trays engraved with the figures of the Two Hehe Saints to lacquerware tea trays themed around Hehe Culture, each piece conveys stories of harmonious coexistence.

A porcelain teacup set, a part of the Hehe Culture series, has been a centerpiece on display. The art piece has an overall round shape, complemented by the pattern of an eight-petal lotus, symbolizing integrity and purity. The word "Hehe" appears on the bottom of both cups in a pair, symbolizing harmony and beauty with profound implications.

Another highlight has been the Taizhou embroidery. Titled "Auspicious Snake," the Taizhou embroidery masterwork is crafted with unique Taizhou techniques, combining flat embroidery stitch and cut-work embroidery stitch. Taking the liveliness and auspiciousness of the zodiac sign "snake" as the inspiration, it ingeniously combines intangible cultural heritage Nyushu (girls' handwriting), legendary stories, and embroidery textures, creating a unique work with a blend of concrete icons and abstract ideas.

The exhibition also displays the Xianju lantern. Also known as "the No.1 lantern in China," the Xianju lantern has a surface pattern made by punching holes with a knife and a needle. Originating in the Tang dynasty (618-907) and flourishing in the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), it is handmade, skeleton-less, with exquisite embroidery patterns. As an important part of China's lantern-making crafts, the Xianju lantern uses unique and exquisite craftsmanship, featuring an external style with unique ethnic and regional characteristics.

At this expo, cheongsam vests from Taizhou have wowed visitors from all over the world. "The vest is made of Chinese-style fabric using the traditional Yunjin weaving method, and features handmade butterfly-shaped and jade buttons," said Yin Xiaobo, a manager of the Linhai cheongsam brand Yiqizhuo. "The collar, cuffs, and front opening are all finished with hand-stitched edging."

To complement the exhibition, Taizhou has also presented a series of books to showcase the depth of Hehe Culture.

"This is Hehe Culture" is a bilingual book in both Chinese and English. Centered on the origins, development, and spread of Hehe Culture, and structured around its main ideas, the book introduces the essence of Hehe Culture to readers both in China and abroad through engaging stories that explore its meanings and themes.

"Cold Hill's Poetry" is a collection of the poems of Han Shan, a renowned Tang dynasty poet-monk and one of the two saints of Hehe Culture. His poems blend the thoughts of Confucianism, Taoism, and Buddhism, offering deep insights and a distinctive style that have resonated through the ages and helped build a cultural bridge between East and West.

Moreover, the Taizhou exhibition area has attracted visitors with a variety of cultural and creative products inspired by Hehe Culture, such as braided flower incense ornaments, Tiantai Huading azalea brooches and earrings, and lotus-shaped incense-making brooches symbolizing harmony.

Founded in 1904, the Foire de Paris is one of the oldest, largest, and most prestigious comprehensive exhibitions in the world. It is also a cultural promotion platform with global influence.

