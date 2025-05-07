403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hamas Turns Undetonated Israeli Bombs into Weaponry
(MENAFN) An Israeli news outlet reports that approximately 3,000 Israeli bombs that did not detonate during airstrikes in the Gaza Strip have become a crucial source of raw materials for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used by the Al-Qassem Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.
A financial supplement of a newspaper indicates a significant increase in the percentage of unexploded Israeli ordnance in Gaza, reaching up to 20% during certain periods of the conflict.
Humanitarian and local organizations have consistently raised concerns about the dangers posed by unexploded ordnance remaining after months of Israeli military operations.
According to the report, Israeli military investigations have revealed that several large explosions that damaged or destroyed Israeli armored vehicles, including a tank in January, were caused by unexploded Air Force bombs that were repurposed by the Al-Qassam Brigades.
The Marker stated that the Israeli military conducted over 40,000 airstrikes on Gaza by the end of 2024. The UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) estimates that between 5% and 10% of the munitions used in these operations failed to explode.
As of early 2025, the report added, the Israeli Air Force was aware of at least 3,000 unexploded bombs in Gaza. Each of these bombs, weighing a ton, costs between $20,000 and $30,000.
The report concluded by stating, “These unexploded bombs have effectively become a pipeline through which Israel, unintentionally, has transferred thousands of tons of explosives to Hamas—worth tens of millions of dollars—over the past year and a half.”
A financial supplement of a newspaper indicates a significant increase in the percentage of unexploded Israeli ordnance in Gaza, reaching up to 20% during certain periods of the conflict.
Humanitarian and local organizations have consistently raised concerns about the dangers posed by unexploded ordnance remaining after months of Israeli military operations.
According to the report, Israeli military investigations have revealed that several large explosions that damaged or destroyed Israeli armored vehicles, including a tank in January, were caused by unexploded Air Force bombs that were repurposed by the Al-Qassam Brigades.
The Marker stated that the Israeli military conducted over 40,000 airstrikes on Gaza by the end of 2024. The UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS) estimates that between 5% and 10% of the munitions used in these operations failed to explode.
As of early 2025, the report added, the Israeli Air Force was aware of at least 3,000 unexploded bombs in Gaza. Each of these bombs, weighing a ton, costs between $20,000 and $30,000.
The report concluded by stating, “These unexploded bombs have effectively become a pipeline through which Israel, unintentionally, has transferred thousands of tons of explosives to Hamas—worth tens of millions of dollars—over the past year and a half.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment