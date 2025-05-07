403
Moscow claims Kiev violated energy ceasefire five times in one day
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry has accused Ukraine of launching five separate attacks on its energy infrastructure within a 24-hour period, violating a US-brokered partial ceasefire. The reported strikes included shelling of power grid components and a drone attack on a transformer station, leading to electricity disruptions.
The energy ceasefire was introduced on March 18 following a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump. Although Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has endorsed the ceasefire in principle, he has criticized Moscow for not agreeing to a full truce. Putin cited difficulties in monitoring violations and concerns that Ukraine could use the lull to strengthen its military positions.
Despite the reported breaches, Moscow says it continues to respect the agreement to foster goodwill with Washington. The Russian Defense Ministry claims such violations by Kiev are frequent, often involving kamikaze drones aimed at critical infrastructure, and views them as evidence of Ukraine’s bad faith.
The latest developments come as Trump’s diplomatic envoy, Steve Witkoff, is visiting Russia. Speculation suggests he may meet with Putin in St. Petersburg, marking their third meeting this year as part of ongoing efforts to improve US-Russia relations.
