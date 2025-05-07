Cybernet and Nokia redefine Pakistan's network landscape with 1.2T-per-lambda backbone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseCybernet and Nokia redefine Pakistan's network landscape with 1.2T-per-lambda backbone



Cybernet has selected Nokia's innovative 1830 Global Express (GX) platform with integrated optical line system capabilities and ICE7 coherent optics.

Cybernet's new network will provide connectivity services to over 25 cities across Pakistan. The Nokia solution will help Cybernet meet growing customer bandwidth demands with high-capacity services at market-competitive cost and power per bit.



7 May 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that Cybernet, Pakistan's leading fiber broadband provider, has chosen Nokia's cutting-edge optical transport solution for its new long-haul Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) network. Designed to deliver 1.2 terabits per second (Tbps) per wavelength, this next-generation infrastructure will power Cybernet's national backbone. The network will connect over 25 cities in its initial phase and deliver more than 50 Tbps of long-haul capacity.

This deployment will support data center interconnect, enterprise and carrier networks, as well as Cybernet's flagship consumer broadband service, StormFiber.

Cybernet provides comprehensive connectivity solutions across Pakistan, serving enterprise, corporate, and residential customers, in addition to offering carrier and transit services to international telecom operators. To support its growing data demands and build a terabit-scale infrastructure, Cybernet is deploying Nokia's 1830 GX platform, integrated with 1.2T ICE7 coherent optics. The new network will expand capacity along resilient, diverse routes and enable a high-speed, low-latency terrestrial backbone that spans the entire country.

In addition to connecting cities and communities through Cybernet's digital highways, the new backbone will also support cross-border transit services for carriers and internet service providers in Central Asia. By delivering scalable, high-capacity services at globally competitive rates, this initiative will ultimately accelerate Pakistan's digital transformation and foster regional connectivity.

“By enhancing our network with cutting-edge technology, we're able to keep pace with our customers' rapidly evolving connectivity needs and deliver a superior end-user experience. Nokia is a trusted technology leader with the expertise and innovation to support our modernization goals. The 1830 GX-based solution will form the foundation for high-capacity services connecting Pakistan-and the region-to the global digital economy,” said Maroof Ali Shahani, Chief Operating Officer of Cybernet.

“Deploying state-of-the-art optical solutions ensures networks are not just keeping pace with, but even staying ahead in the race to meet surging bandwidth demands. As Cybernet prepares to modernize its network infrastructure, Nokia is proud to be helping transform Pakistan's connectivity landscape with a 1.2T backbone, seamlessly interconnecting data centers, powering government networks, and delivering direct-to-home services,” said James Watt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Networks at Nokia.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Product Page: ICE7 1.2Tb/s high-performance coherent optics

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Cybernet

Cybernet is a leading fixed-line telecommunications provider in Pakistan with over 25 years of experience delivering high-quality connectivity solutions. Operating the country's largest and most resilient FTTX network, Cybernet serves enterprise, carrier, and residential customers nationwide. It has international points of presence in France, the UAE, Oman, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Its service portfolio includes Carrier Ethernet, IPLC, DIA, MPLS, IP Transit, Wholesale Voice, Peering, cross-border and submarine transit capacities, as well as cloud and carrier-grade hosting. Cybernet is also the parent company of StormFiber, a fast-growing fiber broadband provider active in over 25 cities across Pakistan. Through sustained investment in infrastructure and innovation, Cybernet is helping to shape the future of Pakistan's digital ecosystem.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: ...

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube