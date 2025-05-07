403
White House puts on hold new grants for Harvard
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has halted new federal research grants to Harvard University, demanding the institution comply with a set of government requirements before funding can resume. The move is part of a broader campaign targeting elite U.S. universities over their handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations and alleged anti-Semitism on campus.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon shared a letter on X on Tuesday, accusing Harvard of failing in areas such as anti-Semitism prevention, racial discrimination policies, academic standards, and ideological diversity. She declared that the university “should no longer seek” federal support, as no new grants would be issued until Harvard meets federal conditions through negotiations.
Harvard responded by rejecting the administration’s actions, calling them “illegal government overreach” and vowing to defend its autonomy.
Tensions between the Trump administration and top universities have escalated since large-scale pro-Palestinian protests began following Israel's military actions in Gaza after the October 7 Hamas attack. The administration has criticized universities for allowing anti-Israel demonstrations and for supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.
The White House is currently reviewing approximately $9 billion in federal funding to Harvard and has issued demands that include banning DEI programs, limiting pro-Palestinian campus groups, and prohibiting masks during protests. Harvard refused to comply and filed a lawsuit, warning that cutting off $2.3 billion in funding could severely impact research and education, particularly in the sciences and medicine.
Although Harvard holds a $53 billion endowment—the largest in the U.S.—much of it is tied to specific uses like scholarships and financial aid, limiting its flexibility.
In addition to Harvard, the Trump administration has suspended federal funding for several other prestigious institutions, including the University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Princeton, Cornell, and Northwestern.
