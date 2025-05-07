Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Size To Worth USD 8.0 Billion By 2032 | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market is expanding due to rising demand for scalable, high-speed, low-latency storage networking solutions in data centers and cloud environments. Austin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethernet Storage Fabric Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Ethernet Storage Fabric Market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.79% from 2024-2032.” This increasing demand for scalable, low-latency Ethernet Storage Fabrics over legacy systems is being powered by Cloud, AI, and real-time analytics. Cloud computing, AI/ML workloads, real-time analytics, and other trends translate into demands for high-performance, low-latency storage networks, and byte standards are changing to keep up. Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) technologies like NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) and RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) are fast becoming a staple of modern data centers by allowing high throughput with minimal latency. The U.S. Ethernet Storage Fabric market was valued at USD 0.7 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to be worth USD 2.2 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 13.51% from 2024-2032. These technologies improve scalability, throughput, and ease of managing the network into the future, making them well-suited for enterprises moving toward cloud-native and hybrid environments. Get a Sample Report of Ethernet Storage Fabric Market @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

. By Switching Port (10 GbE to 25 GbE, 40 GbE to 50 GbE, 100 GbE and Above)

. By Storage Type (Block Storage, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, File Storage, Object Storage)

. By Application (Telecommunications, Aerospace, Manufacturing & Processing, Oil & Gas, Government, Power & Utilities, Mining, Others) Key Drivers . Rising data volumes and latency-sensitive workloads are driving adoption of high-speed Ethernet storage fabrics.

. The global expansion of hyperscale and edge data centers is creating strong demand for scalable ESF solutions.

With increasing data volumes, more latency-sensitive workloads, industries such as BFSI, telecom and healthcare are rapidly shifting to Ethernet-based solutions, moving away from traditional Fibre Channel systems. Such alternatives on the other hand, outperform and do so cost-effectively and with better interoperability. Hyperscale deployments and cloud innovations in AI-powered infrastructure are paving the way for richer ESF adoption across data ecosystems around the world, with North America and Asia-Pacific spearheading this transition.

Key Drivers and Segments in the Ethernet Storage Fabric Market: Device, Switching, Type, and Application Trends

By Device

In 2023, the switch segment led the Ethernet Storage Fabric market, due to its key contribution in controlling the exchange of knowledge between data devices in high-efficiency networks, with protocols supporting 25G/100G/400G Ethernet, NVMe-oF, RoCE, etc. These are essential switches for handling high data volume and are widely used in data centers as enterprises and hyperscalers increase their operations.

The adapters segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period 2024-2032 , fueled by the increasing adoption of RDMA-enabled interfaces and NVMe-oF protocols. With the growing demand for ultra-low latency and high throughput in AI, ML and big data workloads; there is an increasing requirement for high-performance adapters (100G/200G) to enable efficient, low-overhead operations.

By Switching

The 100 GbE and above segment led the Ethernet Storage Fabric market, due to their ability to support high-speed, low-latency transfer of large volumes of data, and their alignment with the requirements of modern-era data centers, AI/ML workloads, and NVMe-oF protocols. With the construction of hyperscale infrastructure, 100G+ Ethernet is getting more popular for enterprise users to build highly scalable, high-speed networking.This trend is expected to continue through 2032, supported by upgrades to 200G and 400G solutions.

The 40 GbE to 50 GbE+ segment will grow the fastest growing over the forecast period 2024-2032, driven by mid-sized enterprises looking to cost effectively upgrade from 10/25 GbE. Because of this, it provides the best performance per dollar spent, particularly in edge and private cloud environments.

By Type

The block storage segment of the Ethernet Storage Fabric market segment holds the majority of the market share in 2023, owing to its high performance and low latency, as well as its suitability for transactional workloads, including databases, VMs, and mission-critical applications. The dominance will further be ensured through 2032 owing to growing NVMe-oF integration and enterprise cloud migration.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period over 2024-203, owing to the demand for simplified, scalable, and software-defined infrastructure. HCI makes the connection between compute, storage, and networking, and is a solid fit for any edge, VDI and private cloud workloads, while use cases are increasingly attractive to mid-sized enterprises and service providers due to digital transformation developments.

By Application

In 2023, the telecommunications segment led the Ethernet Storage Fabric market, driven by the massive data demands from 5G rollouts, edge computing, and growing subscriber bases. Telecom operators require high-speed, low-latency infrastructure to manage real-time traffic, streaming, and virtual network functions, with Ethernet Storage Fabrics offering the scalability and throughput needed for these dynamic environments. This dominance is expected to continue through 2032, especially in North America, Asia-Pacific, and parts of Europe.

The manufacturing and processing sector is set to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period 2024-2032, The manufacturing process is getting redefined due to Industry 4.0, automation, and smart factory implementations, all of which engage scalable high-speed networks for real-time data exchange, predictive maintenance, and quality control. The market is set to grow strongly until 2032, especially in parts of the world that are speeding up their digital transformation such as Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Regional Insights: North America and Asia-Pacific Drive Growth in the Ethernet Storage Fabric Market

In 2023, North America led the Ethernet Storage Fabric market with a 37% revenue share, driven by its advanced data center infrastructure, high cloud adoption, and the presence of major hyperscalers and tech companies. The region is at the forefront of adopting next-gen storage technologies like NVMe-over-Fabrics and high-speed Ethernet, essential for AI/ML workloads, big data, and real-time analytics. Ongoing investments in edge computing, 5G, and hybrid cloud architectures further propel demand. North America is expected to maintain its leadership through 2032, fueled by innovation and strong demand from telecom, BFSI, and government sectors.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rapid digital transformation, increasing cloud adoption, and the growth of hyperscale and edge data centers. As an example, China, India, Japan, and South Korea have been devoting substantial resources towards developing AI, IoT, and smart manufacturing, which, in turn, is leading to a demand for high-performance storage networks to develop strong IT infrastructure.

Recent Development:



Jun 04, 2024, Cisco launches an AI cluster solution combining its networking with NVIDIA's computing, simplifying the deployment and management of generative AI workloads for enterprises. Jul 16, 2024, Juniper unveils industry's first multivendor Ops4AI lab and new Validated Desig n s to speed AI cluster deployments with optimized switching, routing, storage, and compute solutions available from AMD, Broadcom, Intel, and NVIDIA.

