Pakistan Strongly Condemns India's Blatant Aggression
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 6 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Foreign Office on Tuesday "strongly condemned India's cowardly action, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations."
A press release by Pakistan Foreign Office said that in an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, has violated Pakistan's sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting civilian population across international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across Line of Control (LoC) in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Pakistan administered Kashmir.
"India's act of aggression has resulted in martyrdom of civilians, including women and children.
This act of aggression has also caused grave threat to commercial air traffic," the release added.
"In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian leadership has once again used the bogey of terrorism to advance its sham narrative of victimhood, jeopardizing regional peace and security. India's reckless action has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict," the release noted.
"The situation continues to evolve.
Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with the Article-51 of the UN Charter, and as enshrined in international law, the statement warned.
"The government, armed forces and people of Pakistan stand united in the face of Indian aggression.
They will always act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan," the Foreign Office concluded. (end)
