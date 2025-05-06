Omaha Earns First-Ever Cityhealth Medal For Advancing Policies That Promote Community Health

Omaha, Nebraska, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMAHA – MAY 6, 2025 – Today, CityHealth , an initiative of the de Beaumont Foundation and Kaiser Permanente, awarded the City of Omaha its first overall bronze medal - recognizing the city's leadership for advancing six high-quality policies that support the health and well-being of its residents. The announcement was made at today's city council meeting, where councilmembers accepted the overall bronze medal and celebrated this significant milestone. In 2024, Omaha was the only city in the nation to earn its first overall CityHealth medal, joining 46 other cities across the country receiving overall bronze, silver, or gold medals.

How Omaha Earned Its Overall Bronze Medal

Cities that earn CityHealth recognition show a commitment to using policy to build healthier communities where everyone has the opportunity to live longer, better lives. CityHealth annually assesses cities on the presence and strength of 12 health-promoting policy solutions that provide an evidence-backed framework that cities can use to promote health equity and address key public health concerns such as affordable housing, greenspace access, smoke-free indoor air, and more.

Cities that earn at least five gold, silver, or bronze individual medals across the 12 policies receive an overall medal. Omaha earned six policy medals (complete results below), including two golds, one silver, and three bronzes, qualifying the city for an overall bronze medal. It joins 17 other cities earning an overall bronze medal in CityHealth's most recent assessment.

What Leaders are Saying About Omaha's Achievement

“CityHealth's policy solutions harness the greatest strengths of our cities - their innovation, collaboration, and deep commitment to the people they serve,” said CityHealth Executive Director Katrina Forrest, JD. “Today, we proudly celebrate Omaha's leadership and momentum in creating a healthier future. This recognition is not just about what the city has achieved - it's also about building a legacy of health that can benefit communities for generations to come.”

“It's inspiring to see Omaha's leaders come together with a shared commitment to making their city healthier for all,” said de Beaumont Foundation President and CEO Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH. “City leaders understand that policy isn't just a response to challenges - it's a proactive, powerful tool that can help build a healthier, thriving future for all. Congratulations to Omaha for leading the way and setting an example for communities across the country.”

“Congratulations to Omaha and its tremendous leadership team,” said Bechara Choucair, MD, executive vice president and chief health officer at Kaiser Permanente. “Across the country, we're seeing cities adopting bold, health-focused policies that can benefit all residents - and Omaha is leading by example. The city's progress shows the powerful impact of policy in shaping healthier, more resilient communities.”

For complete results, including individual medals by policy area, go to: cityhealth.org/2024-assessment/ .

Additional quotes:

Councilmember Aimee Melton

“It's an honor to serve the people of Omaha and work with colleagues across the city to ensure every family has access to safe, affordable housing,” said Councilmember Aimee Melton.“Omaha is already a great place to live, but we know the rising cost of housing is a challenge for many. By reducing burdensome regulations, encouraging smart development, and promoting strong neighborhoods, we're making meaningful progress toward a healthier and more affordable future for all."

Councilmember Brinker Harding

“It's an honor to serve the residents of Omaha and to work alongside my colleagues to build a city where everyone has access to healthy choices,” said Councilmember Brinker Harding.“Omaha is already a great place to live, and this recognition reflects the meaningful progress we're making toward an even stronger, healthier future.”

Councilmember Don Rowe

“Our work on the City Council is guided by a deep commitment to serving our community,” said Councilmember Don Rowe.“We're proud to receive this recognition and will continue working to ensure Omaha is a place where every resident can live a healthy, full life.”

Dr. Lindsay Huse, MPH, DNP, RN, Health Director, Douglas County Health Department

“In public health, having committed local leaders as partners is essential to long-term success,” said Dr. Huse.“Prevention-focused, evidence-based policies can strengthen our communities and prepare us for future public health challenges. I'm proud of our city leadership for their commitment to the well-being of the community, and I thank CityHealth for shining a spotlight on our city and the policies that can make a lasting impact on our quality of life.”

Omaha's full medal breakdown is below: