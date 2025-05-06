Omaha Earns First-Ever Cityhealth Medal For Advancing Policies That Promote Community Health
|Policy
|Medal
|Affordable Housing Trusts
|Silver
|Complete Streets
|No Medal
|Earned Sick Leave
|Bronze
|Eco-Friendly Purchasing
|No Medal
|Flavored Tobacco Restrictions
|No Medal
|Greenspace
|No Medal
|Healthy Food Purchasing
|No Medal
|Healthy Rental Housing
|No Medal
|High-Quality, Accessible Pre-K
|Bronze
|Legal Support for Renters
|Bronze
|Safer Alcohol Sales
|Gold
|Smoke-Free Indoor Air
|Gold
###
CityHealth, an initiative of the de Beaumont Foundation and Kaiser Permanente, works to advance a package of proven policy solutions that will help millions of people live longer, better lives in vibrant, prosperous communities. CityHealth regularly evaluates cities on the number and strength of their policies. Find out more at .
The de Beaumont Foundation advances policy, builds partnerships, and strengthens public health to create communities where people can achieve their best possible health. Learn more at .
Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve nearly 12.5 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health. For more information, go to: .
Attachments
-
The City of Omaha Receives its First CityHealth Overall Medal
Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen accepts CityHealth Overall Medal
