Cytokinetics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
|GAAP operating expense*
|$670 million to $710 million
| Non-cash stock-based compensation expense included
in GAAP operating expense
|$120 million to $110 million
*GAAP operating expense comprised of R&D and SG&A expenses.
Anticipated year-over-year increase in GAAP operating expense includes investments toward commercial readiness for the potential approval and launch of aficamten for patients with obstructive HCM.
The financial guidance does not include the effect of GAAP adjustments as may be caused by events that occur subsequent to publication of this guidance, including but not limited to Business Development activities.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Members of Cytokinetics' senior management team will review the company's first quarter 2025 results on a conference call today at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed from the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics' website at . The live audio of the conference call can also be accessed by telephone by registering in advance at the following link: Cytokinetics Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call . Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number and a unique passcode to access the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available via Cytokinetics' website for twelve months.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology to advance a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of aficamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten, for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.
For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit tokinet ics.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“Act”). Cytokinetics claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but not limited to, statements, express or implied, relating to our or our partners' research and development and commercial readiness activities, including the initiation, conduct, design, enrollment, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results of any of our clinical trials, or more specifically, our receipt of regulatory approval by FDA or any other regulatory authority to enable our commercialization of aficamten in the United States or any other jurisdiction by the target PDUFA date or any other date, if ever, our ability to complete enrollment of CEDAR-HCM and AMBER-HFpEF in the second half of 2025, our ability to complete patient enrollment of COMET-HF in 2026, our ability to commence enrollment of ACACIA-HCM in Japan in the second quarter of 2025, our ability to announce the results of any of our clinical trials by any particular date, the timing of interactions with FDA or any other regulatory authorities in connection to any of our drug candidates and the outcomes of such interactions; statements relating to the potential patient population who could benefit from aficamten, omecamtiv mecarbil, CK-586, CK-089 or any of our other drug candidates; statements relating to our ability to receive additional capital or other funding, including, but not limited to, our ability to meet any of the conditions relating to or to otherwise secure additional loan disbursements under any of our agreements with entities affiliated with Royalty Pharma or additional milestone payments from Sanofi or Bayer in connection with our collaborations for aficamten in China or Japan respectively; statements relating to our operating expenses or cash utilization for the remainder of 2025 or any other period, statements relating to our cash balance at any particular date or the amount of cash runway such cash balances represent at any particular time and statements related to the potential benefits of our participation in the Series B financing of Imbria Pharmaceuticals to support the advancement of ninerafaxstat for the treatment of nHCM. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to Cytokinetics' need for additional funding and such additional funding may not be available on acceptable terms, if at all; potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' or its partners' ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may incur unanticipated research and development and other costs; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly under the caption“Risk Factors” in Cytokinetics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.
Contact:
Cytokinetics
Diane Weiser
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(415) 290-7757
| Cytokinetics, Incorporated
| Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
| (in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and short term investments
|$
|938,218
|$
|1,076,014
|Other current assets
|17,835
|31,926
|Total current assets
|956,053
|1,107,940
|Long-term investments
|150,687
|145,055
|Property and equipment, net
|67,175
|65,815
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|77,439
|75,158
|Other assets
|12,697
|7,705
|Total assets
|$
|1,264,051
|$
|1,401,673
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|57,300
|$
|75,692
|Short-term operating lease liabilities
|19,574
|18,978
|Current portion of long-term debt
|12,960
|11,520
|Derivative liabilities measured at fair value
|11,700
|11,300
|Deferred revenue
|52,370
|52,370
|Other current liabilities
|5,822
|9,814
|Total current liabilities
|159,726
|179,674
|Term loan, net
|92,025
|93,227
|Convertible notes, net
|553,143
|552,370
|Liabilities related to revenue participation right purchase agreements, net
|476,296
|462,192
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|113,353
|112,582
|Liabilities related to RPI Transactions measured at fair value
|133,100
|137,000
|Other non-current liabilities
|2,821
|-
|Total liabilities
|1,530,464
|1,537,045
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' deficit
|Common stock
|119
|118
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,595,063
|2,563,876
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,545
|2,398
|Accumulated deficit
|(2,863,140
|)
|(2,701,764
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(266,413
|)
|(135,372
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|1,264,051
|$
|1,401,673
|Cytokinetics, Incorporated
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Revenues:
|Collaboration revenues
|$
|1,579
|$
|835
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|99,841
|81,570
|General and administrative
|57,369
|45,500
|Total operating expenses
|157,210
|127,070
|Operating loss
|(155,631
|)
|(126,235
|)
|Interest and other expense, net
|(8,868
|)
|(7,103
|)
|Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to revenue participation right purchase agreements
|(14,078
|)
|(10,218
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|13,701
|7,913
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|(400
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of liabilities related to RPI Transactions
|3,900
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(161,376
|)
|$
|(135,643
|)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(1.36
|)
|$
|(1.33
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted
|118,496
|101,924
