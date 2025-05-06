First West Combats Hunger With $100,000 Donation To Food Banks BC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LANGLEY, British Columbia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First West Credit Union is proud to announce a donation of $100,000 to Food Banks BC, reinforcing its commitment to helping communities flourish and addressing food insecurity across British Columbia. This significant contribution will aid Food Banks BC in their ongoing efforts to provide essential services to those in need.

“Our partnership with Food Banks BC goes well beyond monetary support for us - it's a heartfelt commitment to uplift and empower those in need during their most vulnerable moments,” says Launi Skinner, CEO at First West Credit Union.“Our food bank partners are all telling us the same thing- donations are down and the demand for their services is up. As a leader in this space, it's our duty to not only step up as a donor, but also as an advocate, by encouraging other organizations to find ways to help alleviate hunger in our communities.”

Food Banks BC has seen a significant increase in demand for their services, with visits to food banks rising by over 80% since 2019. The organization continues to advocate for immediate food access and long-term solutions to prevent hunger, emphasizing the need for affordable housing and living wages.

“Food banks have had to adapt to numerous challenges, from supply chain issues to increased operational costs. Yet, the determination to serve our communities remains strong. We are constantly evolving to meet the growing needs, and this resilience is what gives us hope for the future,” says Dan Huang-Taylor, Executive Director at Food Banks BC.“As the number of visits to food banks continues to increase, we are incredibly grateful for the dedication of donors like First West to ensure that we can continue to provide for those in need.”

First West Credit Union's signature cause programs-Feed the Valley and The Full Cupboard-are innovative community initiatives designed to raise food, funds and awareness for food banks across B.C. Since 2010, through team member-led fundraising and community partnerships, First West and its community brands, Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial, have raised approximately $5.6 million and collected 215,561 pounds of food for local food banks.

