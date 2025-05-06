NEP Is Here. But Is Kashmir's Teaching Still Stuck In The Past?

KO File Photo

By Dr Mushtaq Rather

In the hills and hamlets of Kashmir, the classroom remains a fragile space. In many government schools, a chalkboard and some benches are all that greet children every morning. But beyond the crumbling walls and basic infrastructure, the real challenge lies in something more invisible: the absence of structured lesson planning.

It is easy to assume that a teacher who knows their subject will naturally teach it well. But mastery of content means little if the teaching has no direction. Good teaching does not begin when the teacher walks into the classroom. It begins long before, with careful thinking about what students need to learn, and how they will learn it best.

Lesson planning has always mattered, but with the arrival of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it has become even more urgent. The policy calls for a shift away from rote learning and passive memorisation. It urges schools to recognise that children are different. They come to class with different strengths, interests and learning styles. A one-size-fits-all model no longer works. The teacher is expected to meet every child where they are, and help them grow from there.

This is a tall order, especially in Kashmir, where classrooms often have children with wide gaps in prior learning. Some may be first-generation learners, while others face stress at home that affects their ability to focus. Some pick up concepts quickly; others need more time. The classroom, in truth, is never a homogenous group, it is a“class within a class”.

To navigate such diversity, a teacher needs more than just content knowledge. They need a plan. And that plan must account for the topic being taught, the teaching materials to be used, the expected outcomes, and the ways to assess if learning has taken place. Without this planning, teaching becomes a blind walk. Students remain passive listeners instead of active participants. Competencies like critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration, all central to the NEP, remain distant dreams.

The truth is, traditional methods of teaching have led to superficial learning. Students may remember facts but struggle to apply them. They can recite definitions but cannot analyse or evaluate real-life problems. Skills like creating new ideas or working in teams are often ignored. The cost of this is visible in Kashmir's youth unemployment rate, one of the highest in the country. Education is supposed to prepare young people for life, not just for exams. But without effective lesson planning, this preparation is weak.

The solution lies in shifting from content delivery to competency development. One useful model that teachers can adopt is the 5E lesson plan - a structure built around five steps: Engage, Explain, Explore, Elaborate and Evaluate.

The first step, Engage, is about awakening curiosity. Rather than starting a class with dry facts, a teacher can tell a story, pose a question, or share a picture. This helps students become ready to learn, and connects the lesson to their lived experience.

Next comes Explain, where the teacher introduces key concepts clearly and confidently. This is still teacher-led, but it should go beyond the“chalk and talk” method. Visual aids, real-life examples, and hands-on materials can help students grasp ideas more effectively.

The third step, Explore, shifts focus to the students. They work in groups, conduct small investigations, or solve problems together. This encourages peer learning, and helps students build leadership and collaboration skills - both vital in the 21st century.

Elaborate comes next. Here, students apply what they have learned to new situations. This could involve debates, case studies, or linking the topic to current issues. It helps them deepen their understanding and see the relevance of classroom knowledge in the real world.

Finally, Evaluation allows the teacher to check if learning has actually happened. This is not just about asking a few questions at the end of the class. A good evaluation assesses not just knowledge, but understanding, skill, and application - a method sometimes called KUSA.

Teachers in Kashmir have often been accused of sticking to outdated methods. But the problem is not always laziness. Sometimes, it is the absence of training, support, and time. A culture of planning needs to be nurtured in schools, with heads and administrators playing a key role. Planning should not be seen as extra work. It is, in fact, the very foundation of meaningful teaching.

To build a future-ready Kashmir, where children are confident thinkers and not just silent note-takers, we must invest in the art of planning. The NEP gives us a direction. It is now up to us, and especially our teachers, to chart the course. Without a plan, the classroom becomes a place of lost potential. With one, it can become a space of transformation.

The author is an Educator from Mattan Anantnag. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.