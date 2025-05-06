EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

naoo launches its proprietary strategic AI data platform Gaia

With Gaia, naoo has developed its own data architecture for an intelligent, personalized user experience

Designed to support millions of users with real-time capabilities Closely integrated with the naooSense algorithm, which is built on Gaia and forms the core of the AI strategy Zurich , May 6, 2025 – naoo AG (((naoo)); ISIN: CH1323306329; Ticker: NAO), a Swiss social media innovator, will put its newly developed data platform Gaia into operation later this May. In the future, Gaia will serve as the architectural foundation for all AI-powered features of naoo. This new data infrastructure enables naoo to deliver scalable analytics, intelligent recommendations, and personalized user experiences across the entire platform. Gaia transforms naoo into a learning and adaptive social media app, capable of understanding user behavior and deriving relevant content in real time. The data architecture built with Gaia can process billions of interactions from millions of users around the clock within seconds, while continuously learning from this data. "Gaia is the next important milestone on our AI roadmap. The new data platform gives us better structure, scalability, and consistency – the foundation for AI to operate at the highest level. It's another step toward making naoo a platform that dynamically adapts to each individual user," says Gabriel Höhener, Chief Product Officer at naoo. Gaia's concept is based on a modern, multi-layered lakehouse architecture – a hybrid data model that combines the structured and high-performance queries of data warehouses with the flexible storage of large datasets in data lakes. This allows operational and analytical data to be merged into a single system, where user interactions, content metadata, and social connections can be structured, enriched, and analyzed. This applies to both historical evaluations and real-time feedback and AI models. Gaia also forms the technical foundation for naooSense (see press release from February 18, 2025), the proprietary algorithm that brings together behavior, interests, and contextual data to generate personalized content, feed compositions, and recommendations in real time. naooSense is the core of the personalized user experience on the platform and continuously learns over time. These AI-based technological developments lay the foundation for a naoo experience that feels unique to every single user. "Gaia sets the stage for what lies ahead: feeds that feel right, search features that truly understand the user – and a platform that gets smarter every day," says David Liu, Head of AI. About naoo naoo AG operates a next-generation social media platform that connects people based on their interests and preferences, offering a unique user experience through gamification and personalized content. With its points and rewards system, naoo incentivizes user engagement and allows users to benefit from their activity on the platform. naoo's business customers can publish offers on the platform tailored to the individual needs of the users and motivate them to visit their business locations by awarding naoo points. These points can be redeemed for various rewards, providing added value for both users and business partners. The naoo app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, naoo AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Ticker Symbol: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329). For more information: . Contact Details Media and Investors

