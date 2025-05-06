Jones Walker Grows Miami Office With New Construction Partner And Bankruptcy Special Counsel

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Matt and Nicole to Jones Walker and expand the firm's presence in Miami," said, the firm's managing partner. "Matt brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to our already nationally recognized Construction Team, and Nicole's unique understanding of the regional business landscape in South Florida will be invaluable to our bankruptcy team and clients."

"We are elated to add Matt and Nicole to the team. Matt's intimate knowledge of construction law and South Florida's construction industry will be an invaluable resource to our real estate and development clients. Nicole's depth of experience in the world of insolvency enhances an already stellar roster of litigators in the Miami office," added partner and head of the firm's Miami office Luis Llamas . "Personally, I have had the honor of knowing both individuals for decades and to be able to now count them as colleagues is wonderful."

Matt is an experienced, entrepreneurial attorney focused on helping clients identify and manage construction-related risks, with an emphasis on dispute avoidance and litigation. After several years in private practice, he co-founded his own law firm, where he developed and quickly expanded his broad-based construction, real estate, and corporate practice. Matt's litigation practice encompasses sophisticated construction disputes, construction transactions, and related commercial matters.

"I'm excited to join Jones Walker's highly respected and nationally ranked construction team," Matt said. "The firm's strong platform will help me better serve my existing clients while expanding my practice to reach new construction clients throughout the South Florida region and beyond. I look forward to working alongside such talented colleagues and contributing to our strategic growth in the Miami market."

Nicole is a business bankruptcy attorney with extensive experience representing parties on all sides of insolvency matters involving distressed businesses, assets, and portfolios. Although centered in Florida, her practice is national in scope. She routinely represents midsize and regional businesses, lenders, and creditors in Chapter 7, 11, and 13 proceedings. Her background also includes representing fiduciaries in insolvency proceedings and assisting purchasers of distressed assets, as well as helping traditional lenders and investment funds in enforcing their rights against collateral and executing on judgments or other collection efforts.

"Joining Jones Walker presents an opportunity for me to elevate my practice to a national level while continuing to expand my local presence in South Florida," Nicole said. "I am looking forward to working with the firm's talented bankruptcy team on complex insolvency matters across the country."

