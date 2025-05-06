TÖST Sangria: A New Flavor For Summer Celebrations

Sangria, a booze-free bubbly take on the Mediterranean classic

The Mediterranean classic, reimagined as a sophisticated booze-free bubbly

- Brooks AddingtonMANCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TÖST Beverages , a leader in the non-alcoholic drinks space, today announced the launch of its newest innovation: TÖST Sangria . This vibrant addition to the TÖST portfolio arrives as people everywhere embrace more flexible drinking choices, while still seeking sophisticated options for their summer gatherings.TÖST Sangria introduces blood orange and red grape to the brand's signature blend of premium white tea, berries, and botanicals. The result is a bold, fruit-forward experience that stays true to TÖST's refreshingly dry, sophisticated flavor palate. Available at launch in the brand's signature 750ml bottles, Sangria joins TÖST's Original and Rosé offerings to create a complete lineup of premium alcohol-free options."As the non-alcoholic category continues its explosive growth, we're seeing consumers demand more than just substitutes. They want beverages worth celebrating with," said Brooks Addington, Chief Executive Officer of TÖST Beverages. "We're committed to redefining the premium drinking experience with more than just zero-proof replacements, but standout experiences in their own right."The launch of TÖST Sangria represents the brand's first new flavor since the introduction of TÖST Rosé and follows the successful debut of the brand's slim-can earlier this year. This strategic expansion supports TÖST's position as the #3 non-alcoholic wine brand with 150% year-over-year growth and presence in over 9,000 locations globally."When you think of summer, you think of carefree celebration. TÖST Sangria is a luscious and light re-imagining of the Mediterranean classic. It's like a passport in a glass that takes you back to good times together, whether it's beachside or tableside,” said Jess Daponte, Chief Marketing Officer of TÖST Beverages. "This new delicious flavor embodies our belief that life's better shared. It's effervescent and joyful, just like the people drinking it.”TÖST Sangria will be available beginning May 5th at select retailers nationwide and online at tostbeverages, with a suggested retail price of $8.99 per 750ml bottle. The launch will be supported by on-premises and retail marketing activations, social media campaigns, and partnerships with select influencers and hospitality venues. TÖST will feature the new Sangria with creative, experiential activations throughout the summer festival season and at the Summer Fancy Food Show in late June.About TÖST BeveragesFounded in 2017, TÖST Beverages stands as a leader in the non-alcoholic sparkling beverage category. Deliciously crafted with berries, botanicals and a kick of ginger, TÖST (Original, Rosé, and now Sangria) is a refreshing, alcohol-free bubbly made to elevate moments big and small. TÖST provides a sophisticated drinking experience with an all-natural, low calorie blend of premium white tea, ginger, and citrus, for a refreshingly dry taste. For more information, please visit / . For the most up-to-date news, follow TÖST Beverages on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

