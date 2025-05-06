MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SIDE and InteliClear Announce Strategic Technology Agreement to expand global post-trade capabilities beginning in North America.SIDE (Securities Industry Data Exchange Inc.) and InteliClear LLC are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at tackling the inefficiencies and high costs of global post-trade processing and reporting.SIDE has acquired the exclusive rights to InteliClear's U.S. back-office dealer books of records software for use in the Canadian market.Under this agreement, SIDE will modify the InteliClear software to meet Canadian market requirements, while integrating it with SIDE's industry mid-office platform, therefore advancing a new era of post-trade modernization in Canada.InteliClear will provide support to SIDE in the transition of the U.S. software base into SIDE's Canadian Market Infrastructure and will remain closely involved during implementation.“After extensive due diligence, including build vs. buy, SIDE chose InteliClear because of its proven capability to support multi-asset securities trading within the world's largest financial market,” said John Packwood, Founder and CEO, SIDE Exchange. With InteliClear's highly scalable real-time books of records, SIDE will own and operate Canada's most advanced and efficient post-trade solution, offered to Canadian customers by a Canadian company.He added,“SIDE Exchange is supported by a significant team of the most knowledgeable and experienced persons in the Canadian Securities Industry. We understand the unique business and operational requirements in Canada, while having global scale in terms of technology resources.”In addition to the Canadian expansion, InteliClear and SIDE are discussing the integration of their platforms to introduce new functionality to the U.S. marketplace.“This is a significant milestone in our joint strategy with SIDE to deliver the most innovative global post-trade solution in real time and at a lower cost,” said John Paul DeVito, Co-Founder and Partner at InteliClear.“We have conducted years of due diligence together, and we are now excited to scale our shared vision. SIDE's success deploying their mid-office in Canada and United States along with their broad team of investment industry and data science experts make them the ideal partner.”This partnership comes at a pivotal time globally, as market participants across jurisdictions demand faster, more transparent, and cost-effective infrastructure to support trading, clearance, and settlement of both traditional and non-traditional financial assets. SIDE and InteliClear's collaboration address these needs by offering a modern, scalable solution that empowers global financial service firms to operate with agility, regulatory alignment, and future-ready technology with the potential to expand into other global markets.About SIDESIDE Exchange is a Canadian based post-trade technology service platform that delivers Mid-Office transformation to regulated financial institutions. SIDE's services are delivered via SIDEintegrate and SIDEchainTM including TradeMatch+, Automated Reconciliation, Reporting and Marketplace.About InteliClearInteliClear LLC is a U.S.-based SaaS provider specializing in post-trade processing systems for broker-dealers, custodians, and clearing firms. InteliClear's modern infrastructure supports clearance, settlement, custody, compliance, and regulatory reporting across traditional and alternative asset classes.Media Contact:John PackwoodFounder & CEO – SIDE Exchange✉️ ...📞 416-908-6647John Paul DeVitoCo-Founder – InteliClear✉️ ...📞 914-329-2508

