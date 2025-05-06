AI Agents Market Size To Hit $50.31 Billion By 2030 At CAGR 45.8% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI agents market size is expected to reach USD 50.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This high growth is driven by advancements in AI, machine learning, and NLP. AI agents, including chatbots, virtual assistants, and autonomous decision-making systems, are being increasingly adopted across industries such as healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and customer service. Businesses leverage AI agents to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve user experience. The rising demand for automation, coupled with the proliferation of big data and cloud computing, is further accelerating market expansion. For instance, in October 2024, Honeywell International Inc., a U.S.-based technology company, and Google Cloud announced a collaboration to integrate AI agents with Honeywell Forge, Honeywell's IoT platform, to enhance autonomous operations in the industrial sector, improve productivity, and upskill workers. The aims to utilize Google Cloud's Gemini AI technology to offer purpose-built industrial AI agents and advanced cybersecurity solutions.

The rise of Automated Customer Service Agents (ACSAs) is transforming the landscape of the AI agent industry in several significant ways. As businesses aim to streamline operations, improve customer experience, and reduce costs, the integration of AI-driven customer service solutions has become a key element of their strategy. This rapid adoption and evolution of ACSAs are driving innovation, creating new opportunities, and shaping the future of AI in customer interaction. Moreover, AI agents handle multiple inquiries simultaneously, which dramatically reduce waiting times and improve service levels. This ability to scale operations efficiently is particularly valuable for businesses with a high volume of customer interactions, making the AI agent industry an essential component in modern customer service strategies. For instance, In January 2024, Google LLC launched Agentspace, a platform that enables retailers to build intelligent AI agents for personalizing customer experiences and optimizing operations. The platform helps retailers automate tasks such as inventory management, customer support, and product recommendations to improve efficiency and drive customer satisfaction.

Moreover, AI agents are becoming more adaptable and tailored to specific industries, such as healthcare, finance, e-commerce, and education. AI tools designed for healthcare, for instance, can assist with medical diagnoses, monitor patient health, or automate administrative tasks, while AI agents in finance can enhance fraud detection, streamline customer onboarding, and optimize trading algorithms. These AI solutions can now be deployed with minimal effort, providing significant advantages in terms of speed and cost-effectiveness. For instance, in September 2024, Salesforce, Inc. and IBM Corporation collaborated to deliver advanced AI agents for sales and services, enabling organizations to automate tasks while maintaining control over their data, especially in regulated industries. By combining Salesforce's Agentforce with IBM's watsonx and Granite models, businesses can enhance productivity, streamline operations, and improve customer experiences through customized autonomous agents powered by their enterprise data.

AI Agents Market Report Highlights:



The machine learning segment dominated the AI agents market in 2024, accounting for over 29% of global revenue. Machine learning is witnessing a remarkable transformation through the integration of AI agents, which are redefining how tasks are approached and executed across various industries. These intelligent systems function autonomously, utilizing advanced algorithms to learn from their environments and improve their performance over time.

The single-agent systems segment dominated the market in 2024. Single-agent systems in AI are experiencing significant growth, driven by their simplicity, efficiency, and effectiveness in specific applications. These systems operate with a centralized decision-making model, making them particularly suitable for tasks that require quick, consistent responses.

The ready-to-deploy agents segment dominated the market in 2024. Ready-to-deploy AI agents, such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and recommendation engines, can be seamlessly incorporated into websites, mobile apps, and enterprise software.

The customer service and virtual assistant segment dominated the market in 2024 agents are revolutionizing customer service and virtual assistance by leveraging advanced technologies to enhance efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and streamline operations across various industries.

The enterprise segment dominated the market in 2024. AI agents are revolutionizing the landscape of enterprise automation, ushering in a new era characterized by enhanced efficiency, adaptability, and intelligence. The North America region accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2024. Businesses are leveraging AI agents to enhance customer service, streamline operations, and improve decision-making, leading to higher efficiency and cost savings. The proliferation of AI-driven chatbots, virtual assistants, and autonomous systems in sectors like healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing is further propelling market expansion.

AI Agents Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global AI agents market based on technology, agent system, type, application, end use, and region:

AI Agents Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)



Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Deep Learning

Computer Vision Others

AI Agents Market - Agent System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)



Single Agent Systems Multi Agent Systems

AI Agents Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)



Ready-to-Deploy Agents Build-Your-Own Agents

AI Agents Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)



Customer Service and Virtual Assistants

Robotics and Automation

Healthcare

Financial Services

Security and Surveillance

Gaming and Entertainment

Marketing and sales

Human Resources

Legal and compliance Others

AI Agents Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)



Consumer

Enterprise Industrial

AI Agents Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



U.K.



Germany

France

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



UAE



KSA South Africa

List of Key Players in the AI Agents Market



Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Meta

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation Salesforce, Inc.

