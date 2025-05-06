Surfside Blinds To Deliver Custom Window Solutions To More Delray Beach Homes With New Website

Surfside Blinds Logo

- Scott Smith, owner of Surfside BlindsDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surfside Blinds , known for its tailored window treatments in Delray Beach and surrounding areas, recently launched its new website. Equipped with customer-centric features, this new digital platform enables homeowners and businesses to find custom window coverings tailored to their specific needs easily.Developed in collaboration with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency specializing in helping window treatment businesses expand their online presence, Surfside Blinds' new website is built around customer-centric features. It showcases Surf Side Blinds' extensive range of window treatment products , including shutters, shades, blinds, and drapery.The website also serves as an educational hub for homeowners and businesses to understand how Surfside Blinds' solutions align with the local conditions of Delray Beach and nearby communities, including Boynton Beach, Highland Beach, Ocean Ridge, Lake Worth, and Boca Raton.This new online portal also makes it convenient for customers to book a free in-home consultation . According to Scott, bringing samples to homes and businesses enables customers to make an informed decision about window treatments that address the specific needs of a space, depending on how it is used.Surfside Blinds' new website is at the center of WTMP's holistic marketing strategy to boost the company's visibility among its target customers, which also includes SEO, citation optimization, and improving Surfside Blinds' Google Business profile.“Similar to how Surfside Blinds provides custom window coverings to its customers, we want to give them tailored marketing tactics to increase traffic, acquire more qualified leads, and turn consultations into bookings,” says WTMP CEO William Hanke.To know more about Surfside Blinds' new website, visit .If you own a window treatment or awning business looking to strengthen your online presence, generate more leads, and schedule more installations, visit to schedule a discovery call or call us at (314) 470-1180.

